By By Tim Sandle 4 hours ago in Technology Ahead of National Security Day in the U.S., a new poll finds that most citizens would agree that the growing amount of data, apps and devices makes it high time to create a new, more secure and controlled Internet. The survey also identified that upwards of 70 percent of those in the U.S. would agree that the growing amount of data, applications and devices means that it is opportune to create a new, more secure and controlled internet. Ahead of the event, the Chief Information Security Officer at Unisys, Mat Newfield, has provided Digital Journal readers with some advice for keeping cyber-safe while using our computers. Passwords Newfield advises people to: Check their passwords. To change their default passwords. To add additional layers of security for video conferences by using passwords and meeting identifications. To always keep every passwords private. Beware For general warnings, Newfield recommends: Beware of phishing emails. Hover over links to check for their legitimacy. Beware of unknown callers asking for personal information. Corporate issued devices From the business perspective, Newfield has some additional advice. This is: Do not use company issued devices for personal uses, unless approved Do not install unapproved applications on business devices. Read up on your company's security policies and procedures, and be familiar with them. Report any problems promptly. The findings come ahead of National Computer Security Day , which is held each November 30 in the U.S. (the event has been running since 1988 ). In time for this event, the 2020 Unisys Security Index finds that 1 in 3 (31 percent) of U.S. citizens are concerned about their data security. Furthermore, almost two-thirds (63 percent) of those living in the U.S. are seriously concerned that their identity could be stolen and/or misused. National Computer Security Day is designed to encourage people to secure their computers and their personal information. As computers, electronic devices, and smart phones have expanded, the technological developments have created many privacy and security issues.