By By Karen Graham 11 hours ago in Technology Health and fitness wearables are one of the hot subjects at this year's CES. The selection of innovative gadgets and apps is huge, and some of the most promising ones are innovating the health sector. They also broke out at CES 2018, showcasing a host of cutting-edge technologies that address nearly every key aspect of well-being, from a contact lens designed to adapt to an individual's environment to a digital sleep coach that can help improve infant slumber. The Parentype App. BabyCenter BabyCare's Parentype for new and expectant parents We’re transforming healthcare from an industry focused on caring for the sick to one also inspired by keeping people well,” explains Sandi Peterson, Group Worldwide Chair, Johnson & Johnson. BabyCenter has been a part of the Johnson & Johnson family of companies since 1997. This year, they have come out with Parentype — a digital quiz that helps new and expecting parents assess how they're doing on several measures of parental well-being. “From years of research, we know that everyone handles being a parent differently, and what is easy for one parent might be difficult for another,” says Colleen Hancock, BabyCenter COO. “It’s our mission to help parents be healthy and confident. And by knowing what kind of parent they are, and helping them understand their strengths and overcome challenges, we can do that even better now.” The Neutrogena Skin360™ app and SkinScanner tool work together so you can see your skin like you’ve never seen it before. No more bad skin days! Neutrogena Neutrogena's Skin360 mobile app Neutrogena is part of the Johnson & Johnson conglomerate, which bought the independent company in 1994. Formed in 1930 in Los Angeles, California, the company's products are sold in over 70 countries worldwide. Neutrogena carries a wide range of products for the skin (face and body) and hair, including specific product lines for acne, anti-aging and sun protection. Slip a SkinScanner, powered by Fitskin onto your iPhone and you will be prompted to take photos of your forehead, cheek and chin. The tool's lens, assisted by 12 high-powered lights, magnifies your skin up to 30 times to accurately assess the size and depth of fine lines and pores, while a sensor measures moisture levels. You will end up with a unique Skin360 Score. Your Skin360 Score changes as your skin does, and you can track progress and improvement over time for healthier looking skin, inside and out. Easy one-time setup under the mattress makes Nokia Sleep fit seamlessly into your life. Plus with automatic sync via Wi-Fi, there’s nothing you need to do but sleep and then wake to find all data in the app. Nokia Nokia Sleep is a Wi-Fi enabled pad Nokia is a large Finnish multinational communications, information technology, and consumer electronics company, founded in 1865, in 2016, One of the neat things Nokia has unveiled at CES 2018 is the As is the case with many of the new gadgets today, the user of Nokia Sleep is presented with a "sleep score," to show how restorative their sleep was and how it can be improved. Nokia Sleep also comes with smart home control via the IFTTT home automation platform, meaning users can automatically control some of the factors which affect sleep such as lights and room temperature. The VIVOBAREFOOT Smart Shoe Vivobarefoot is a VIVOBAREFOOT have teamed up with wearable smart technology company Sensoria to debut the first internet-connected barefoot shoe at this year's CES event. VIVOBAREFOOT It has been described in This year, at CES 2018, Vivobarefoot has teamed up with wearable smart technology company Sensoria to debut the first internet-connected barefoot shoe. What's intriguing about Vivobarefoot's Smart Shoe is that it features an ultra-thin sole to allow the foot to move naturally, along with a layer of fabric thin pressure sensors from Sensoria which records this natural movement as you run. Sensoria's Core hardware in the shoe then streams it to the Sensoria app on the user's mobile phone. For serious runners, the sensors will record metrics that include speed, pace, cadence, foot landing technique, and asymmetry and toe engagement, which can be used to help monitor natural running technique and reduce the risk of injury. A number of well-known brands have made their mark this year at CES 2018 — like Johnson & Johnson, who made a surprising breakout in the 30-component Dow today, up 2.0 percent in more than twice its usual volume. What's intriguing about Vivobarefoot's Smart Shoe is that it features an ultra-thin sole to allow the foot to move naturally, along with a layer of fabric thin pressure sensors from Sensoria which records this natural movement as you run.Sensoria's Core hardware in the shoe then streams it to the Sensoria app on the user's mobile phone. For serious runners, the sensors will record metrics that include speed, pace, cadence, foot landing technique, and asymmetry and toe engagement, which can be used to help monitor natural running technique and reduce the risk of injury.