Top AI institutions launch hub to showcase Canada's leadership

Canada has launched a web platform to deliver important communication tools to Canada's growing artificial intelligence community. Canada.ai will host the latest news and events impacting the Canadian AI sector. The new platform provides aggregated artificial intelligence news, a directory of AI organizations across the country and a calendar of upcoming events for AI researchers, companies and startups. Canada.ai also includes a timeline, showing the growth of AI in Canada since its origins. Alongside several of Canada's leading media groups, Digital Journal has partnered with Next Canada to provide news on all things AI, sourcing stories from its digital transformation publication DX Journal. The web platform was spearheaded by Next Canada, but many different organizations from the AI community in Canada came together to get the project up and running: the Vector Institute, the Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute, Borealis AI, Creative Destruction Lab, Element AI, Montreal Institute for Learning Algorithms and the Canadian Institute for Advanced Research were among the groups that worked to create Canada.ai. "It's no secret that artificial intelligence in Canada has reached a tipping point, and it's more important than ever that we as Canadians shine a spotlight on our stories," said Graham Taylor, Academic Director of NextAI and Associate Professor, School of Engineering, University of Guelph and Vector Institute. "The platform is a place for everyone in the AI community to share and take pride in our accomplishments." Canada set a new record for AI venture capital investment last year, with $191-million U.S. put into 22 different organization. And new Montreal research labs from Facebook and Samsung show that the cutting-edge work being done on AI is staying in the country.