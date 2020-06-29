By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Technology A new survey finds that only a low number of U.S. citizens - 31 percent - are concerned about working-from-home data security. Such concerns are important, given the increased application of remote working during COVID-19. This data comes from the new 2020 The The survey also found that 70 percent of U.S. citizens are not concerned about the risk of being scammed about the health crisis. This is despite an increase in such scamming events. In addition, those who reside in the U.S. express greater concerns about the economic stability of the U.S.. Furthermore 60 percent of people have said they have a serious concern and the stability of the country’s health infrastructure. Other worries that people face relate to issues abound personal safety and natural disasters and epidemics. These factors increased by 17 percent and 6 percent from 2019. This was balanced by a big drop in concerns over national security, which saw a 19 percent decrease from 2019. To compile the 2020 data, the Unisys Security Index surveyed more than 15,000 consumers in 15 countries, including more than 1,000 in the U.S., in March and April 2020. The data presented in this article relates to the U.S. only. According to a new report, less than one in three (31 percent) people in the U.S. are concerned about their personal or work-related data security. This is in the context of working from home during the COVID-19 global pandemic. This proportion stands as a relatively low figure, given the risks that are currently present and targeted at many home workers This data comes from the new 2020 Unisys Security Index , which is a long running snapshot of security concerns conducted across multiple nations.The survey has found that overall concerns around Internet security (such as viruses and hacking threats) have fallen during the last year, falling 13 percentage points from the 2019 baseline. This issue now ranks the lowest among the four primary areas of security surveyed. This is despite a significant rise in cyberattacks during the pandemic.The survey also found that 70 percent of U.S. citizens are not concerned about the risk of being scammed about the health crisis. This is despite an increase in such scamming events. In addition, those who reside in the U.S. express greater concerns about the economic stability of the U.S.. Furthermore 60 percent of people have said they have a serious concern and the stability of the country’s health infrastructure.Other worries that people face relate to issues abound personal safety and natural disasters and epidemics. These factors increased by 17 percent and 6 percent from 2019. This was balanced by a big drop in concerns over national security, which saw a 19 percent decrease from 2019.To compile the 2020 data, the Unisys Security Index surveyed more than 15,000 consumers in 15 countries, including more than 1,000 in the U.S., in March and April 2020. The data presented in this article relates to the U.S. only. More about working from home, remote working, Work, Cybersecurity More news from working from home remote working Work Cybersecurity