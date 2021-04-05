Special By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Technology A new survey finds that 30 percent of people have never backed up their files, 113 phones are lost or stolen every minute, and 1 in 10 computers are infected with viruses each month. Highlighting the risks and setting out best practices, the As an example, Amanda Regnerus from US Signal, World Backup Day is not only aimed at individuals, the event also targets companies. This is an important consideration in that many enterprises are continuously having to manage more and more data to stay competitive and thrive, especially with remote working becoming the new normal. To backup files and protect company and employee data, cloud migration is essential. Vinay Mathur, Chief Strategy Officer at Next Pathway, an automated cloud migration company, tells Digital Journal “Oftentimes the first foray for enterprise companies to move to the cloud is to consider the use of public cloud for back-up and disaster recovery.” This is due to “the need to have a scalable, agile and cost-efficient approach for back-up and high availability for sensitive enterprise data is important. The legacy approach of relying on-premise servers for back-up and redundancy isn’t cutting it, as it doesn’t scale and is highly cost prohibitive.” Providing a case-in-point, Mathur says: “A good example of this we see in the market today is around disaster recovery strategies for large on-premise Hadoop clusters. Especially for large companies, legacy Hadoop clusters store massive amounts of data (often at petabyte-scale), and an on-premise back-up and disaster recovery method would come with an enormous price tag.” In terms of a better course of action, Mathur recommends that companies look “to the hyperscale cloud providers to solve this challenge. And while doing so, enterprise companies, some of whom have been reticent to consider a move to the public cloud, start to dabble into unfamiliar territory with massive upside for their IT operations.” Those people who do not engage in this protective practices are often under the impression that file error issues do not occur regularly. However, losing files is far more common than many think.Highlighting the risks and setting out best practices, the recent World Backup Day presented a series of cases where failure to back-up data has hit businesses and everyday users hard. The purpose of the event is to remind everyone that they should back-up their important documents and media fills.As an example, Amanda Regnerus from US Signal, in discussion with Forbes , reports that her organization has run a survey that reveals that 83 percent of organization has experienced a denial of service attack within the last two years. Furthermore, 38 percent has been impacted by a ransomware attack during the last twelve months.World Backup Day is not only aimed at individuals, the event also targets companies. This is an important consideration in that many enterprises are continuously having to manage more and more data to stay competitive and thrive, especially with remote working becoming the new normal. To backup files and protect company and employee data, cloud migration is essential.Vinay Mathur, Chief Strategy Officer at Next Pathway, an automated cloud migration company, tells Digital Journal “Oftentimes the first foray for enterprise companies to move to the cloud is to consider the use of public cloud for back-up and disaster recovery.”This is due to “the need to have a scalable, agile and cost-efficient approach for back-up and high availability for sensitive enterprise data is important. The legacy approach of relying on-premise servers for back-up and redundancy isn’t cutting it, as it doesn’t scale and is highly cost prohibitive.”Providing a case-in-point, Mathur says: “A good example of this we see in the market today is around disaster recovery strategies for large on-premise Hadoop clusters. Especially for large companies, legacy Hadoop clusters store massive amounts of data (often at petabyte-scale), and an on-premise back-up and disaster recovery method would come with an enormous price tag.”In terms of a better course of action, Mathur recommends that companies look “to the hyperscale cloud providers to solve this challenge. And while doing so, enterprise companies, some of whom have been reticent to consider a move to the public cloud, start to dabble into unfamiliar territory with massive upside for their IT operations.” More about Data, Backup, Computers Data Backup Computers