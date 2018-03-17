Time-saving technology used to build the collapsed Miami bridge

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Technology The University City Bridge, the pedestrian bridge on the campus of Florida International University that collapsed on Thursday, was built using Accelerated Bridge Construction (ABC) technology, according to a statement from the university. According to the “The timely innovation comes when approximately 25 percent of our Nation’s aging bridges need repair or replacement and our highways are already congested without the added strain of road closures,” says the FHA. It should be noted that all the FHA websites are unavailable today. Police block a road near a newly installed pedestrian bridge that collapsed in Miami Antoni BELCHI, AFP The bridge across Southwest 8th Street The 174-foot portion of the FIU pedestrian bridge was built adjacent to Southwest 8th Street using Prefabricated Bridge Elements and Systems (PBES) and was driven into its perpendicular position across the road by a rig in only six hours on Saturday, March 10. The 950-ton bridge near Florida International University was part of a construction project to provide a safe crossing of the eight-lane thoroughfare for the 4,200 FIU students living in Sweetwater. The Prefabricated Bridge Elements and Systems (PBES) is The bridge was the first in the world to be constructed entirely of self-cleaning concrete, said the university. Titanium dioxide used in its construction, when exposed to sunlight, captures air pollutants and keeps the surface white. David Mack According to a website post from FIU on a page that has since been taken down, but was cached by Google, Civil engineering doctoral student Dewan Hossain said: “I would say this is magic. In five hours using that ABC technology and sensors, the bridge is already there. In the classroom, we learn about the design, the construction, the safety – that’s a big issue – and here we’re seeing it actually happening. Here we are establishing a real, practical application of what we learn in the classroom. The University City Bridge was built by the Munilla Construction Management and designed to survive a Category 5 hurricane. Both Munilla Construction and FIGG Bridge Group have issued statements saying they will fully cooperate with every appropriate authority n reviewing what happened and why the collapse occurred. 