The alert about the hack has been reported by the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol. The breach occurred with an area of the security network operated by a sub-contractor. The actual number of images is unknown, although official reports place these in the region of 100,000. The Customs and Border Patrol agency said
: "CBP has alerted Members of Congress and is working closely with other law enforcement agencies and cybersecurity entities, and its own Office of Professional Responsibility to actively investigate the incident."
There are some reports that suggest the stolen images are being made available for sale on the dark web, although U.S. authorities have stated that this is not the case. However, information provided by the customs agency indicated that is was unknown how many U.S. citizens were affected
, which raises doubts about exactly where the data is. Furthermore, a report in the Register
finds that images of licence plates belonging to vehicles passing through the border checkpoints have actually been made available via the dark web.
The issue raises new concerns about facial recognition technology, the sensitive data produced, and data theft and privacy concerns that rises from the way data is collected, stored, and retrieved.
In relation to this, U.S. Senator Ron Wyden is quoted by the BBC: "If the government collects sensitive information about Americans, it is responsible for protecting it - and that's just as true if it contracts with a private company. Anyone whose information was compromised should be notified by customs, and the government needs to explain exactly how it intends to prevent this kind of breach from happening in the future."