Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageThousands of credentials stolen from a single payment processor Special

Listen | Print
By Tim Sandle     46 mins ago in Technology
In a new cybersecurity concern, it has been reported that at least 100 banks located in Italy have been targeted, based on information gathered by the researchers.
An article was published recently by ZDNet covering the impact of the Ursnif Trojan, which targeted over 100 Italian banks and stole in excess of 1,700 credentials. The form of malicious code - Ursnif - is usually spread via phishing emails.
According to Casey Ellis Co-founder, Chairman and CTO of Bugcrowd, this incident has highlighted the criticality of getting ahead of malicious adversaries. Ellis outlines the implications of the case to Digital Journal.
Ellis says that the disruption caused by COVID-19 has not helped the situation: "The pandemic has forced the financial service industry to accelerate digital transformation at a faster rate than most verticals to accommodate bank branch closures and other business process changes."
He adds: "More so, the rapid changes that hit the industry in 2020 left many organizations without a clear idea of what Internet-accessible assets they have exposed, who is responsible for them, or even what their purpose is. The industry’s rapidly expanding attack surface acts as an open invitation for adversaries – like Ursnif – to attack, as banks and financial institutions hold some of the largest collections of sensitive, private and valuable information in the world. In fact, a recent report found that 9 leading U.S. financial companies had over 6,000 expired TLS certificates, which indicates a lack of clear visibility into overall IT management hygiene. To further complexify matters, the cybersecurity scope of IT teams has greatly broadened in the past 12 months due to many employees working from their own, less secure home networks."
In terms of the specific incident of concern, Ellis expands: "With over 1,700 sets of credentials stolen from a payment processor in one case alone, this incident highlights the criticality of getting ahead of malicious adversaries. Speed is the natural enemy of security and the best way to improve any organization’s cybersecurity posture and beat attackers is by thinking like one."
Ellis outlines the appropriate remediation actions as: "In fact, many organizations around the world are already recognizing the potential of the threats they face and are leaning into the benefits of vulnerability disclosure programs (VDPs) and bug bounty programs. Such programs allow internal security teams to leverage the talents of external cybersecurity researchers, to help counter and proactively identify vulnerabilities before they are inevitably exploited by adversaries."
More about Greek banks, Cybersecurity, Finance, daat breach
 
Latest News
Top News
Trial of Dutch 'most wanted' suspect opens
Japanese fans will 'cheer for all athletes' at Tokyo Games
Eric Nelsen opens up about '1 Night in San Diego' comedy film Special
Mali toddler's death puts human face on Canaries migrant crisis
Ikea goes on trial in France for spying on staff
Review: Finn Douglas releases charming 'Forever There' music video Special
Thousands flock to Iceland's erupting volcano
Essential Science: Advanced computing provides animal insights
What's happening today with N.B.'s mystery neurological disease
AstraZeneca hails US trials but poll shows European worries