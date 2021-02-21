In February 2021 a ransomware attack was targeted at CD Projekt Red
(the maker of triple-A games like Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher series). This was followed by news of a ransomware attacks targeted at two hospital chains
(Leon Medical Centers and Nocona General Hospital). Together these make for a concerning pattern of cyberttacks
.
To gain a perspective on the current level of threats, Digital Journal spoke with Michael Rezek, Vice President of cybersecurity strategy at Accedian.
Rezek says: "With the coronavirus pandemic increasing worldwide, ransomware attacks are likely to continue well into 2021, with state-backed organisations targeting hospitals, state and local governments"
He adds that: "As Information Technology teams build out their 2021 cybersecurity strategy, they need to look to network detection solutions, plus endpoint security platforms." Such platforms are better able to stand a chance in detecting persistent threats.
Rezek looks at what is being done and what else can be done: "For smaller firms, managed security services such as defense and response are options."
In terms of other practices, he suggests: "Simple cybersecurity practices like varying and updating passwords and not clicking on suspicious links can go a long way."
Rezek adds that looking at cybersecurity strategy is necessary as attackers can be engaging in months of reconnaissance before striking.