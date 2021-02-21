Special By By Tim Sandle 55 mins ago in Technology The rise in cyberattacks continues to cause concern and there are signs that hackers are becoming more sophisticated, staking out companies for months in advance. What is to be done? To gain a perspective on the current level of threats, Digital Journal spoke with Michael Rezek, Vice President of cybersecurity strategy at Accedian. Rezek says: "With the coronavirus pandemic increasing worldwide, ransomware attacks are likely to continue well into 2021, with state-backed organisations targeting hospitals, state and local governments" He adds that: "As Information Technology teams build out their 2021 cybersecurity strategy, they need to look to network detection solutions, plus endpoint security platforms." Such platforms are better able to stand a chance in detecting persistent threats. Rezek looks at what is being done and what else can be done: "For smaller firms, managed security services such as defense and response are options." In terms of other practices, he suggests: "Simple cybersecurity practices like varying and updating passwords and not clicking on suspicious links can go a long way." Rezek adds that looking at cybersecurity strategy is necessary as attackers can be engaging in months of reconnaissance before striking. In February 2021 a ransomware attack was targeted at CD Projekt Red (the maker of triple-A games like Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher series). This was followed by news of a ransomware attacks targeted at two hospital chains (Leon Medical Centers and Nocona General Hospital). Together these make for a concerning pattern of cyberttacks To gain a perspective on the current level of threats, Digital Journal spoke with Michael Rezek, Vice President of cybersecurity strategy at Accedian.Rezek says: "With the coronavirus pandemic increasing worldwide, ransomware attacks are likely to continue well into 2021, with state-backed organisations targeting hospitals, state and local governments"He adds that: "As Information Technology teams build out their 2021 cybersecurity strategy, they need to look to network detection solutions, plus endpoint security platforms." Such platforms are better able to stand a chance in detecting persistent threats.Rezek looks at what is being done and what else can be done: "For smaller firms, managed security services such as defense and response are options."In terms of other practices, he suggests: "Simple cybersecurity practices like varying and updating passwords and not clicking on suspicious links can go a long way."Rezek adds that looking at cybersecurity strategy is necessary as attackers can be engaging in months of reconnaissance before striking. More about Hackers, Hacking, reconnaissance, Data Hackers Hacking reconnaissance Data