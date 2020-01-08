Analysts at Kaizen have been working with SmallBusinessPrices.co.uk to analyse cities
across the globe by a series of metrics to reveal the best for being a freelancer. Looking into internet speeds and costs, to the average monthly salary and temperature, will you be relocating to be a freelancer?
In relation to this question, there are four countries of interest
:
Paris ranks as the world’s best city to be a freelancer. The city of love holds the highest number of freelance vacancies at 7,924 and has 337,875 free Wi-Fi spots. The downside with Paris is with the average rent for a one bed apartment in the city centre, which is typically $1,380. However, on the plus side the city has the lowest average amount of working hours per week at 35. More importantly, Paris has the highest amount of freelance jobs available.
Populations with growing freelancer economies
1.United States
2.Philippines
3.Canada
4.Singapore
5.United Arab Emirates
Singapore holds the fastest broadband speed in the world at an impressive 192Mbps. This is three times faster than London and six times faster than Delhi’s.
New York City holds the highest number of free Wi-Fi spots with over a staggering one million to choose from. London ranks second with 686,378 spots. New York is, however, the most expensive city to live in, with a typical one-bed apartment costing $3,276 per month.
London is also very expensive in terms of monthly property rental (at $2,193). However, the city has the second highest number of freelance positions available.
The most popular freelance sectors
1.Computers and IT
2.Accounting and Finance
3.HR and Recruiting
4.Editing, Proofing and Writing
5.Administrative
These types of city based statisics are interesting, givem that over half of all millennials would consider moving abroad for work opportunities, and an increasing amount are starting their own business ventures.