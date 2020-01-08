By By Tim Sandle 2 hours ago in Technology Staying connected has never been more important for freelancers, with access to the Internet and the rest of the world enabling freelancers to travel across the globe whilst working. But which destinations are the best to work remotely? In relation to this question, there are Paris ranks as the world’s best city to be a freelancer. The city of love holds the highest number of freelance vacancies at 7,924 and has 337,875 free Wi-Fi spots. The downside with Paris is with the average rent for a one bed apartment in the city centre, which is typically $1,380. However, on the plus side the city has the lowest average amount of working hours per week at 35. More importantly, Paris has the highest amount of freelance jobs available. Populations with growing freelancer economies 1.United States 2.Philippines 3.Canada 4.Singapore 5.United Arab Emirates Singapore holds the fastest broadband speed in the world at an impressive 192Mbps. This is three times faster than London and six times faster than Delhi’s. New York City holds the highest number of free Wi-Fi spots with over a staggering one million to choose from. London ranks second with 686,378 spots. New York is, however, the most expensive city to live in, with a typical one-bed apartment costing $3,276 per month. London is also very expensive in terms of monthly property rental (at $2,193). However, the city has the second highest number of freelance positions available. The most popular freelance sectors 1.Computers and IT 2.Accounting and Finance 3.HR and Recruiting 4.Editing, Proofing and Writing 5.Administrative These types of city based statisics are interesting, givem that over half of all millennials would consider moving abroad for work opportunities, and an increasing amount are starting their own business ventures. Analysts at Kaizen have been working with SmallBusinessPrices.co.uk to analyse cities across the globe by a series of metrics to reveal the best for being a freelancer. Looking into internet speeds and costs, to the average monthly salary and temperature, will you be relocating to be a freelancer?In relation to this question, there are four countries of interest Paris ranks as the world’s best city to be a freelancer. The city of love holds the highest number of freelance vacancies at 7,924 and has 337,875 free Wi-Fi spots. The downside with Paris is with the average rent for a one bed apartment in the city centre, which is typically $1,380. However, on the plus side the city has the lowest average amount of working hours per week at 35. More importantly, Paris has the highest amount of freelance jobs available.Singapore holds the fastest broadband speed in the world at an impressive 192Mbps. This is three times faster than London and six times faster than Delhi’s.New York City holds the highest number of free Wi-Fi spots with over a staggering one million to choose from. London ranks second with 686,378 spots. New York is, however, the most expensive city to live in, with a typical one-bed apartment costing $3,276 per month.London is also very expensive in terms of monthly property rental (at $2,193). However, the city has the second highest number of freelance positions available.These types of city based statisics are interesting, givem that over half of all millennials would consider moving abroad for work opportunities, and an increasing amount are starting their own business ventures. More about Connection, Communication, Internet, freelancer Connection Communication Internet freelancer