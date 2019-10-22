To mark October as National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, a number of reports have been issued by cybersecurity firms detailing the most worrying cybersecurity cases.
Do cybersecurity tools actually work?
The first stories come from AttackIQ. The company's analysts have discovered
that enterprises are spending a mean value of $18.4 million annually on cybersecurity measures. However, 53 percent of IT experts have declared that they do not know how effective the cybersecurity tools they have deployed are actually performing.
AttackIQ's research additionally discovered that only 41 percent of respondents indicate that their IT security team is effective in determining gaps in its IT security infrastructure. Moreover, an even smaller proportion are effective at closing the identified gaps. Furthermore, the analysis shows that 75 percent of those polled suggest their IT security team is not capable of responding to security incidents within one day of the event being notified.
Do firms need a CISO?
The second review comes from Bitglass. Here the Bitglass Fortune 500 Cybersecurity Report
unearths the fact that 38 percent of the 2019 Fortune 500 listed firms do not have a chief information security officer in post. This may create the situation where companies will be weaker in the long-term, at least in relation to a cybersecurity strategy.
Another weakness that Bitglass has discovered with enterprises
is that juts 12 percent of companies are consistently able to detect insider threats. This is includes the types of threats linked to personal mobile devices.
Cloud adoption and security
Research from DivvyCloud
looks at the issue surrounding cloud adoption. Typically, organizations today are operating with 40 percent of their workloads in the cloud. To add to this, 89 percent are in various stages of cloud adoption or are working towards adopting the cloud within the next year.
Also, from DivvyCloud has discovered that where organizations embrace self-service cloud access for developers and engineers to fuel innovation, the actual rate of adoption is creating potential security and compliance risks.
Data breaches and the consumer impact
A survey from ForgeRock looks at the degree to which business-centered mishaps are occurring
. This is in the context of data breaches exposing 2.8 billion consumer records in 2018 alone, at a cost of in excess of $654 billion to U.S. organizations.
The same ForgeRock U.S. survey reveals that personally identifiable information was the most targeted area data for breaches in 2018. Targeting such information represents 97 percent of all data breaches. The most common form of attack is with unauthorized access. With such attacks, date of birth is the most frequently compromised type of information extracted by hackers (at 54 percent of data breaches).