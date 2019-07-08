By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Technology Elon Musk the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of electric car manufacturer Tesla claims the company will most likely start to retrofit its new more powerful full self-driving chip into older Tesla vehicles near the end of 2019. The new FSD chip The new FSD chip is the first one to have been designed in house. Tesla claims it provides 21 times the performance of the Nividia chip it replaces but Nividia disputes that claim. The new chip has already been shipping in Model S, X, and Model 3 vehicles. However, it will soon be offered as an upgrade to half a million owners of older Tesla vehicles. The new FSD chip is featured in the appended video. Musk boasts that the new chip has sufficient power to allow for fully self-driving vehicles once the software is available. The upgraded FSD computer contains two of the chips for redundancy. The company claims that the new chip costs 20 percent less than the Nividia hardware it replaces and yet draws only a bit more power. Chip upgrade offered free for those who have Full Self-Driving package Full Self-Driving package name is controversial Last October, Tesla stopped promoting the Full Self-Driving package claiming that it caused too much confusion for its customers. The Navigate on Autopilot the package it enables is not at all equivalent to full self-driving functionality. However, this February the option returned with the same name despite the fact it is arguably misnamed. A recent article describes the new chip:"Full Self-Driving Chip (FSD Chip, previously Autopilot Hardware 3.0) is an autonomous driving chip designed by Tesla and introduced in early 2019 for their own cars. This chip is aimed at autonomous levels 4 and 5. Fabricated on Samsung's 14 nm process technology, the FSD Chip incorporates 3 quad-core Cortex-A72 clusters for a total of 12 CPUs operating at 2.2 GHz, a GPU operating 1 GHz, 2 neural processing units operating at 2 GHz, and various other hardware accelerators. The FSD supports up to 128-bit LPDDR4-4266 memory."The new FSD chip is the first one to have been designed in house. Tesla claims it provides 21 times the performance of the Nividia chip it replaces but Nividia disputes that claim. The new chip has already been shipping in Model S, X, and Model 3 vehicles. However, it will soon be offered as an upgrade to half a million owners of older Tesla vehicles. The new FSD chip is featured in the appended video.Musk boasts that the new chip has sufficient power to allow for fully self-driving vehicles once the software is available. The upgraded FSD computer contains two of the chips for redundancy. The company claims that the new chip costs 20 percent less than the Nividia hardware it replaces and yet draws only a bit more power. The add on Full Self Driving package costs $6,000 altogether. Musk estimates around 500,000 older vehicles are compatible with the new chip but not all will be eligible for the free upgrade. The add-on package gives drivers access to Tesla's Navigate on Autopilot feature which guide the driver to make lane changes, navigate highway interchanges, and even proactively exit highways. If vehicles do not have this they are limited to the regular Autopilot that provides automatic steering and adaptive cruise control.Last October, Tesla stopped promoting the Full Self-Driving package claiming that it caused too much confusion for its customers. The Navigate on Autopilot the package it enables is not at all equivalent to full self-driving functionality. However, this February the option returned with the same name despite the fact it is arguably misnamed. More about Tesla, FSD, elon musk More news from Tesla FSD elon musk