Tesla in talks to build 'megacharger' stations for its trucks

Elon Musk, the chief executive of Tesla Inc. has said very little about how he intends to turn his prototype all-electric semi truck into reality, and not much more on how the big rigs' batteries will be charged.

But Reuters has learned that Tesla is collaborating with Anheuser-Busch, PepsiCo and United Parcel Service Inc to build on-site charging terminals at their facilities as part of the automaker's efforts to roll out the vehicle next year.

Details of the collaboration are still being worked out, according to TechCrunch, but they do include design and engineering from Tesla, according to the companies. Because this is a pilot program, the routes which the semis will run will be short enough so that the trucks can get out and back again on a single charge.

There are also no details on what portion of the building costs, if any, Tesla will absorb or even if they will be paid for their work. It is being reported that Pepsi is looking at the possibility of potentially partnering with other companies using Tesla trucks to create combined charging facilities.

The logistics of getting trucks out and charging stations constructed are becoming an issue that needs to be addressed, and soon. When Elon Musk debuted the Tesla Semi in November last year, the company promised a Megacharger network worldwide similar to Tesla's existing Supercharger network for passenger cars.

Looking at the overall picture, while it is reassuring that Tesla is in active discussions with companies who have already ordered the new Semis, Tesla does not want to get the cart before the horse. Those charging stations will be needed right away.

Anheuser-Busch is working on a plan to install its own charging equipment for its 40 Tesla Semis at large breweries and other key locations, according to James Sembrot, senior director of supply chain for the St. Louis-based beer maker. It's going to be interesting to see if any major trucking firms climb on-board the Tesla bandwagon, like WalMart, Sysco, and Loblaws, all who have plunked down deposits on the $150,000 trucks.