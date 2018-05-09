By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Technology Tesla’s improving battery technology has culminated in its latest generation of battery cells, the 2170 li-ion cells. Tesla has continued to reduce the cobalt content per battery pack by 59 percent without the loss of thermal stability. During an earnings call last week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded to a question on reducing battery costs, saying, “We think we can get cobalt to almost nothing.” In the “Cells used in Model 3 are the highest energy density cells used in any electric vehicle. We have achieved this by significantly reducing cobalt content per battery pack while increasing nickel content and still maintaining superior thermal stability. The cobalt content of our Nickel-Cobalt-Aluminum cathode chemistry is already lower than next-generation cathodes that will be made by other cell producers with a Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt ratio of 8:1:1. As a result, even with its battery, the gross weight of Model 3 is on par with its gasoline-powered counterparts.” COBALT CHEMICALS ARE USED TO MANUFACTURE RECHARGEABLE BATTERIES. This application represents the single largest use for cobalt and the primary driver of the market. Fortune Minerals A next-generation battery Tesla kept many details of the Model 3's latest generation battery cells under wraps when they started production in 2017. However, Tesla designed the new, bigger 2170 battery cell format and worked with Panasonic to build the cells with a new chemistry at Tesla’s Gigafactory 1 in Nevada. After studying the numbers, The first Model S consumed on average 11kg of cobalt per vehicle. Today, using a fixed pack size for a more accurate comparison, Tesla’s Model 3 consumes 4.5kg per vehicle. Benchmark notes that the technology is taking two paths when it comes to the choice of a lithium-ion battery. NMC, Nickle-Magnesium-Cobalt, and its 811 chemistry is what auto and battery producers are focusing their R&D efforts on. However, Tesla has taken the second path, focusing on NCA, Nickel-Cobalt-Aluminum cathode chemistry. This formulation, suggests BMI, is not going to result in any huge change in cobalt demand. A truck carries rocks extracted from a cobalt mine near Lubumbashi. in the Democratic Republic of Congo Junior Kannah, AFP Actually, BMI says there will be a point when any further reduction in the amount of cobalt needed in EV batteries will reach a plateau where its use cannot be further reduced. BMI expects the use of The real cost of cobalt According to an A woman and child break rocks extracted from a cobalt mine in Lubumbashi, the second city of the Democratic Republic of Congo Junior Kannah, AFP/File Cobalt is usually not mined alone and tends to be produced as a by-product of nickel and copper mining activities. The world's major producers of cobalt are the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), mainland China, Zambia, Russia and Australia. Mining of cobalt on the African continent has become a political hot-potato because of the use of child labor. It is estimated that 40,000 children in DRC work for next to nothing to extract cobalt for electronics and EV batteries used by consumers worldwide, And most tech companies acknowledged problems with the supply chain exist, but at the same time, they require suppliers to follow responsible sourcing guidelines. CBS cites Apple's dilemma. 