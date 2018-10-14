Wind energy will be well-represented at The Business Booster
annual two-day international networking event being held in Copenhagen, Denmark this year.
Kick-started by a few small start-ups several decades ago, wind is now expected to be the major source of renewable energy in Europe within the next decade, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA)
. As a top provider of electricity, the wind energy industry already employs over 260,000 people in Europe.
And it is the innovation and world-changing technologies that have resulted in the great strides made in sustainable energy that will be the focus of this year's event, featuring industry representatives, financial communities, policymakers, regulators, start-ups and the press.
Elena Bou, Innovation Director at InnoEnergy,
says “the heart and soul of the event remains constant: connecting sustainable energy innovations with industry, to ensure implementation of these technologies within the market and a real impact on our lives.”
Game-changing solutions in wind energy
Dr. Daniel M. Kammen- Lead author for the IPCC, winner of 2007 Nobel Peace Prize, and Professor at UC Berkeley.
InnoEnergy
There is an impressive group of keynote speakers lined up for TBB-2018 this year, including Dr. Daniel M. Kammen, the Lead author for the IPCC, winner of the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize, and Professor at UC Berkeley. Also included is Michael Sen, a member of the Siemens Managing Board and a number of others.
TBB has confirmed that WindEurope CEO Giles Dickson
will be one of the featured speakers. Mr. Dickson will also lead a group of panelists as they explore game-changing wind energy innovations like floating wind technology and new digital solutions which are set to unlock revenue streams and increase efficiency across the wind energy supply chain.
The BTT event will also explore the electrification of transport in Europe, a subject of WindEurope's recent major report, Breaking New Ground.
But according to Bou, while there will be a lot of discussing, there will be action, too.
“This event may be the first contact point, but what we are really looking for is the establishment of relationships and partnerships that enable commercial agreements, finance support and other business, political or social actions."
"That is part of InnoEnergy’s philosophy as a company, we are a trusted innovation ecosystem putting together all the ingredients needed in sustainable energy innovation: technology, talent, business models, finance, regulation, and societal appropriation.”