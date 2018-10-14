Dr. Daniel M. Kammen- Lead author for the IPCC, winner of 2007 Nobel Peace Prize, and Professor at UC Berkeley.

WindEurope CEO Giles Dickson tells EUEnergySummit: wind energy on course to be Europe’s no. 1 energy source after 2030 – but challenges remain: WindEurope (@WindEurope) April 13, 2018

New to TBB2018: Take the stage and pitch your challenges to mins Q&A. Find out more: cleantech 8julSj7wUE