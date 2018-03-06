By By Karen Graham 12 hours ago in Technology Microfiber pollution is unknown to most people, but they pose a risk to our marine and freshwater aquatic habitats and humans. Several products have come on the market recently that tackle this problem, one laundry room at a time. Around 2010, environmental scientists began to focus on microplastics and microfibers — small plastic particles in the environment that are generally smaller than one millimeter (or 0.039 inches). Microplastics come from a range of sources, including cosmetics, clothing and industrial processes, while others are the result of a breakdown of larger plastics. Since that time, a number of studies have been done, including one in 2011, led by Australian ecotoxicologist Mark Browne, who found that microfibers made up 85 percent of man-caused shoreline debris. In all the studies since 2011, the focus has been on finding out how harmful microfibers are to coastal ecosystems, oceans, and marine life and whether they affect human health. At least 83 percent of our tap water contains microplastics. Pentax K-r 1/40s, f 8.0, ISO 200, 55 mm In 2016, In March 2017, A change for startups to find a solution to the problem The logical conclusion in just about all the studies has been to focus on washing machines and clothing manufacturers. It would be a simple fix to create a better filter, one that would catch tiny pieces of plastic fiber in addition to the occasional nickel or sock. Almost 90 percent of the world's seabirds have plastics in their intestines. Chris Jordan/Greenpeace While public awareness and better consumer education will go a long way in making people aware of the microplastic and microfiber pollution problem, there needs to be more research into fabrics that are more environmentally friendly and contain a lot less plastic. But the microplastics problem has created an opportunity for the development of some innovative solutions. According to the About Guppy Friend "Blaming industry or government won't solve the problems," said Alexander Nolte, co-founder of Guppyfriend, a polyamide washing bag designed to prevent tiny threads from escaping. "Buy less and better; wash less and better." The Guppy Friend - Making the invisible visible: Micro fibers can be removed by hand after each wash or after several washing cycles. Over time it adds up. Guppyfriend STOP! MICRO WASTE is a nonprofit company from Berlin and was initiated by LANGBRETT – a group of surfers, skaters, and nature lovers – driven by the desire to create sustainable clothes for the surf and outdoor sports. Brainstorming sessions led to the creation of the The company claims the Guppy Friend filters out the tiniest microfibers released from textiles during washing. The self-cleaning fabric bag is made of a specially designed The patented washing bag can be used for any textiles that contain synthetic fibers such as acrylic, polyester or polyamide. It's especially useful for fleece and synthetic soft-shell jackets and garments. About Cora Ball The Cora Ball is the invention of a nonprofit environmental group called the Help stop microfiber pollution with every laundry load, introducing, the Cora Ball Cora Ball The Cora Ball is made entirely out of recycled plastic and is recyclable itself. Ways to upcycle or recycle the fuzz it collects are still being explored, but for now, microfibers are better left in the trash rather than the nearest body of water. The company claims Kirsten Kapp, a biology professor at Central Wyoming College, who has studied microfiber pollution on the Snake River in the Pacific Northwest said both products are bringing microfiber pollution to the attention of the public, and that is a good thing. 