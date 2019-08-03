Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageSwiss drone crashes near children, leading to drone suspension

Listen | Print
By Tim Sandle     2 hours ago in Technology
Concern has been expressed over drone safety as a drone fell out of the sky and crashed a few yards away from a group of children in Switzerland. This has led to the suspension of the entire drone delivery network for the operating company involved.
According to Swiss news agency Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, a 10 kilogram (22 pounds) drone, which can hold a cargo of up to 2 kilograms, crashed just fifty yards away from a group of children. The drone was in flight around Zurich and the incident happened in May 2019, although details have only now been released. Although no one was injured, the incident raises concerns about drone safety.
The drone had been equipped with a safety feature should control be lost, where an emergency parachute is designed to be released. However, this did not work as the post-crash analysis reveals. As the parachute was set to be released, the connecting cord was cut during the emergency landing process, leading to what is described as an "uncontrolled crash."
This was the second drone crash in Switzerland during 2019. Earlier, a drone operated by the U.S. startup Matternet, working with Swiss Post, experienced a problem with its Global Positioning System system which caused the craft to make an emergency landing.
The crash occurs at a time when regulations affecting drones are being eased to enable an increase in commercial drone operations, The Verge reports. Several regulators have reduced the complexity relating to flight licences to pave the way for drone deliveries. This includes Google’s Wing being granted regulatory approval to make deliveries in the U.S. and Australia. Further, in the U.S. there are discussions taking place that could pave the way for drones to fly over occupied areas and to permit drones to fly at night.
Despite the progress with drones, the Swiss incidences and the lowering of regulations, has led some commentators to express fears that the freeing up of airspace to drones is happening at a pace that is running ahead of getting the safety features right.
More about Drones, drone safety, Children, Vehicles
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Concerns expressed about the design of Musk's new CES monorail
Oilpatch alarmed over Enbridge Mainline contract requirements
Three suspects in custody after Texas shopping center shooting
Bitcoin recovers to more than $10,800
Hong Kong police fire tear gas at protesters in tourist district
French police fire teargas, water cannon at protest over dead festival-goer
Review: Billy Flynn, Kate Mansi charm on Days of Our Lives digital series Special
Whales die in new mysterious Iceland stranding
Soon your cell phone will be picking up signals from space
Electric scooters are not as 'green' as you might think