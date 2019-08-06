Swagtron introduces new e-bike model EB12

By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Technology South Bend - Swagtron makes hoverboards, electric scooters and electric bikes among other items. It is expanding its line of e-bikes with a new non-folding model called the EB12. The EB12 Swagtron is now based in South Bend Indiana. The company is known for its compact folding bikes as well as electric scooters and hoverboards. The inclusion of a lightweight non-folding city e-bike in its lineup is a sign of growing demand for electric models. A description of its products with photos is shown on its The rear wheel contains a 250-watt motor, that together with the battery allows for a top range of 28 miles or 45 km. Riders can engage the motor either by twisting the throttle or by pedaling . The top throttle only speed is 16 miles per hour or 26 km per hour. With the pedal-assist mode it can theoretically go faster. The bike has a 7-speed Shimano drivetrain for shifting gears. Even with the rear-rack battery the EB12 has a pleasing profile. The 700c wheels, flat bar setup, and satin black paint job will surely appeal to those who want to look good while riding. The bike is relatively light at just 39.4 pounds or 17.8 kg. This is light compared to many other e-bikes. Price Swagtron says they will sell the EB12 for $999.99. Swagtron products retail at quite competitive prices and the company does very well selling through Amazon. Swagtron The company was founded in 2015 Their manufacture ranges from hoverboards, skateboards, e-bikes to electric scooters. Swagtron is now based in South Bend Indiana. The company is known for its compact folding bikes as well as electric scooters and hoverboards. The inclusion of a lightweight non-folding city e-bike in its lineup is a sign of growing demand for electric models. A description of its products with photos is shown on its official website. Unlike some other e-bikes the EB12 resembles a standard pedal bike except it has a 270Wh battery strapped to the rear rack. Some e-bike aficionados may not like the style but others will prefer it to the downtube-mounted battery.The rear wheel contains a 250-watt motor, that together with the battery allows for a top range of 28 miles or 45 km. Riders can engage the motor either by twisting the throttle or by pedaling . The top throttle only speed is 16 miles per hour or 26 km per hour. With the pedal-assist mode it can theoretically go faster. The bike has a 7-speed Shimano drivetrain for shifting gears.Even with the rear-rack battery the EB12 has a pleasing profile. The 700c wheels, flat bar setup, and satin black paint job will surely appeal to those who want to look good while riding. The bike is relatively light at just 39.4 pounds or 17.8 kg. This is light compared to many other e-bikes.Swagtron says they will sell the EB12 for $999.99. Swagtron products retail at quite competitive prices and the company does very well selling through Amazon.The company was founded in 2015 Their manufacture ranges from hoverboards, skateboards, e-bikes to electric scooters. The products can be bought in many places: "They aren’t some small brand and everything they sell, they produce from scratch. You can be sure that they design, produce and even distribute their products all over the world and people have recognized that. You can buy them online on their websites or big retailers like Amazon or Walmart, or you can buy them in specialized local shops." More about Swagtron, ebikes, EB12 More news from Swagtron ebikes EB12