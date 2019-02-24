By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Technology New research from TraQline finds that the majority of U.S. consumers are very comfortable with the concept of the smart home and the types of technologies associated with the interconnected living space. TraQline’s inaugural With the survey, TraQline’s review covers not only penetration and purchase of smart home products, but also the usage and attitudes of consumers, including who’s using the products and how often. On all 27 different categories were assessed. The survey explores several variables that impact upon the smart home market. One of these concerns the influencing factors that help to drive consumer behavior. Here the top three factors found to influence a consumer’s smart product purchase were price (noted by 68 percent of respondents); ease of use (raised by half of those polled); and security concerns, which was mentioned by 37 percent of those polled. In terms of the types of technologies that consumers had on their ‘wish lists’, coming top was a smart thermostat, which 39 percent of people polled planned to buy. In second place was a smart security camera. With the question of how often smart home products were being used, the survey found that 40 percent of smart products are used two or more times a day. Commenting on the results, which signal a need to develop the smart home sector further, Brennan Callahan, director of National Accounts He adds further about the cultural impact of such technology: “This shows the value consumers place on the convenience of smart home products.” The survey finds that 56 percent of U.S. consumers report feeling extremely or very comfortable with smart home products. This is reflective of Internet connected homes moving, in past two years, from being something taken-up by niche early adopters to something becoming mainstream. Internet of Things Technology, in some shape or form, is increasingly present within the living space.TraQline’s inaugural Smart Home survey further finds that 69 percent of household reported owning a smart product. Furthermore, 35 percent of consumers indicated they had bought a smart product within the past six months.With the survey, TraQline’s review covers not only penetration and purchase of smart home products, but also the usage and attitudes of consumers, including who’s using the products and how often. On all 27 different categories were assessed.The survey explores several variables that impact upon the smart home market. One of these concerns the influencing factors that help to drive consumer behavior. Here the top three factors found to influence a consumer’s smart product purchase were price (noted by 68 percent of respondents); ease of use (raised by half of those polled); and security concerns, which was mentioned by 37 percent of those polled.In terms of the types of technologies that consumers had on their ‘wish lists’, coming top was a smart thermostat, which 39 percent of people polled planned to buy. In second place was a smart security camera.With the question of how often smart home products were being used, the survey found that 40 percent of smart products are used two or more times a day.Commenting on the results, which signal a need to develop the smart home sector further, Brennan Callahan, director of National Accounts for TraQline states : “Of the 2,045 households surveyed, nearly 70 percent owned a smart home product. For those smart products owned, over 60 percent of the time consumers are extremely interested or very interested in buying another.”He adds further about the cultural impact of such technology: “This shows the value consumers place on the convenience of smart home products.” More about Smart home, smart city, Cities, connected devices More news from Smart home smart city Cities connected devices