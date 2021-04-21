By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Technology British artist and color wizard Stuart Semple released a new digital work, LOVETONE, as an NFT. Digital Journal has the scoop. Semple's NFT, is an unveiling of the world's most colorful, color: LOVETONE. His process of creating the art, a brand new color comprised of over 16M pixels and representing all existing colors, has been covered by 60 Second Docs. "I love the fact that it ended up being a color that you can’t see and, as an NFT, just one person will own it, yet in keeping with my work, everyone in the world will be able to see it for free and share it online. It’s kind of like democratizing all the colors in one hit," Semple remarked in a press statement. The short documentary debut timed to the art auction that is going live on Wednesday, April 21. The doc is available for use and is a good resource for audiences to get a better understanding of the artistry of digital works and the rise in NFTs. Semple is internationally recognized for being the first artist to share digital work on iTunes, creating websites as art, and he has auctioned over 3,000 distinct works on eBay by the time he was 21 years old. He is also known worldwide for his exploration and democratization of color including his creation of the Pinkest Pink and Blackest Black paints. For LOVETONE, Semple plays with the display mechanism of digital art, the screen itself, and wanted to uncover what it would look like to fill each pixel with a totally distinct color. From a distance LOVETONE may seem like a grey square, however as viewers zoom in, a vast patchwork of beautiful colors ensues. and that subsequently reveals nearly a cosmos of color, which is quite impressive. To learn more about multidisciplinary artist Stuart Semple, check out his British artist Stuart Semple Courtesy of 60 Second Docs A digital art pioneer, Semple released LOVETONE as a digital art collectible and NFT (non-fungible-tokens) at the New BZR Digital Gallery. 60 Second Docs previously highlighted Semple in The Blackest Black , which has garnered 47 million total views to date across platforms.Semple's NFT, is an unveiling of the world's most colorful, color: LOVETONE. His process of creating the art, a brand new color comprised of over 16M pixels and representing all existing colors, has been covered by 60 Second Docs."I love the fact that it ended up being a color that you can’t see and, as an NFT, just one person will own it, yet in keeping with my work, everyone in the world will be able to see it for free and share it online. It’s kind of like democratizing all the colors in one hit," Semple remarked in a press statement.The short documentary debut timed to the art auction that is going live on Wednesday, April 21. The doc is available for use and is a good resource for audiences to get a better understanding of the artistry of digital works and the rise in NFTs.Semple is internationally recognized for being the first artist to share digital work on iTunes, creating websites as art, and he has auctioned over 3,000 distinct works on eBay by the time he was 21 years old.He is also known worldwide for his exploration and democratization of color including his creation of the Pinkest Pink and Blackest Black paints.For LOVETONE, Semple plays with the display mechanism of digital art, the screen itself, and wanted to uncover what it would look like to fill each pixel with a totally distinct color.From a distance LOVETONE may seem like a grey square, however as viewers zoom in, a vast patchwork of beautiful colors ensues. and that subsequently reveals nearly a cosmos of color, which is quite impressive.To learn more about multidisciplinary artist Stuart Semple, check out his official website and his Facebook page More about Stuart Semple, Artist, NFT, LOVETONE, British Stuart Semple Artist NFT LOVETONE British