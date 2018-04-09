By By Karen Graham 51 mins ago in Technology North Carolina-based Strata Solar soon will begin installing the largest solar farm in the state of Washington. The company plans to begin installing 81,000 solar panels next month near Lind, about 75 miles west of Spokane. With 81,000 solar PV panels, the farm will be a 28 MW-DC single axis tracker plant. Currently, the largest solar facility in the state is a 500 kW plant commissioned in 2009. The state has a combined 111MW of solar, in total. The utility, Avista Corporation will buy the electricity and sell it to 40 to 80 large commercial and industrial customers. The utility has already been in conversations with large customers about Lind, Washington is designated by the Red pointer. U.S. Climate Data Avista has a renewable energy program called Avista's program was created because of demand from its customers after Washington state utilities were put on alert when Microsoft announced plans to Solar power in the Northwest The Bosh cites the drop in the costs of solar panels and installation in recent years, making the cost of solar electricity more competitive with traditional types of generation. She also points out the increase in commitments made by corporations, local governments, and even universities to embrace renewable energy to meet their sustainability goals. "That’s pushing investment in solar, wind and geothermal projects," Bosh said. Installation of solar panels. Strata Solar The state meets the market We are already aware that large IT companies, like Google, Amazon, and Apple are heavily investing in renewables, helping to drive the renewable market, according to the “It’s an important and disruptive type of initiative, shaking up utilities that hadn’t planned on acquiring that much in renewables,” said Tom Karier, the Northwest Power, and Conservation Council’s Eastern Washington representative. “These big businesses are hearing from their customers. … They’re pressured by customer demand to come up with a plan to get cleaner,” said Bosh Last year, the Washington state legislature approved additional tax incentives to spur the development of solar, wind and other renewable energy projects throughout the state. For the Lind project, the tax incentives are worth up to 6 cents per kilowatt-hour for a period of eight years. The ground-breaking ceremony is set for May 24, 2018. 