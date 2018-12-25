By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Business New York - On Monday's shortened trading session on Xmas eve, the Dow Jones Index lost more than 650 points. Investors were alarmed by confusing signals emanating from the White House about markets and the economy. The big fall All three major indices fell. The S&P 500 fell 2.7 percent, the Dow 2.9 percent, and the Nasdaq lost 2.2 percent. These represented the largest Xmas Eve trading declines ever. Stocks first fell after a statement on Sunday by Steven Mnuchin Treasury Secretary that he had checked on the health of largest banks in the US. However, the market had recovered by late morning only to go down again after Mnuchin's announcement and reaction Mnuchin released a statement saying that he had called the heads of the country's biggest banks and the CEOs had assured him that their banks were healthy and had enough liquidity to lend to both consumers and businesses. He also claimed that markets were continuing to function properly. According to a person who was familiar with the call, the CEOs were baffled by the session. The person said that the CEOs thought that it was an odd thing for Mnuchin to do especially on Sunday before markets opened. They were also astonished that he would make public his call. Many major banks such as JP Morgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs and others all lost ground early Monday. This could be worst December for stocks since the Great Depression Not only did the Dow Jones Index(DJI) suffer its worst week since 2008 but the Nasdaq is already in a bear market. After Monday, the DJI is down 18.8 percent from its September 20 high, or 5,036 points. The S&P 500 is also approaching a bear market as it is down 19.8 percent from a high on October 3. Other concerns roil the market The partial shutdown of the US government is also worrying investors. It could possibly continue into January and will be in force until at least this Thursday. Investors are also worried by a coming slowdown in economic growth. They are also concerned that the Feds may continue to raise interest rates next year. Finally, the trade war with China has not just created a bear market in China it could be contributing to the US stock downturn as well. Techcrunch also reports on the downturn Reflecting the fact it is Xmas eve, Most stocks were falling, and then falling some more, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin all the banks had called, In hopes that full coffers were still in their vaults." 