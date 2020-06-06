Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageSteps for keeping the remote workforce secure Special

Listen | Print
By Tim Sandle     1 hour ago in Technology
The demand for remote working as a result of COVID-19 has invariably placed pressures on organizations to ensure the availability of resources outside of corporate control. Cindy Provin, General Manager at nCipher Security provides some advice.
Remote working introduces new risk factors for the firm. Often employees will not have adequate security, yet they need to access key files. Furthermore, employees working at home will often be using their own equipment, which may not be suitable. To add to this, IT department will inevitably over stretched. Each of these is a product of the current COVID-19 situation and looks set to continue in the long-term.
According nCipher Security's Cindy Provin it is of great importance to put in place measures to adequately secure an organization in the context of a rapidly growing remote workforce and with new ways of working.
According to Provin, a dfferent approach is required by companies to the security question: "With the COVID 19 pandemic, businesses are creating new policies to enable more employees to work from home to keep them safe. And the digital transformation many of us talked about for years is suddenly a reality. Amid this remote work expansion, security and identity are now more important than ever. The challenge, however, is that telecommuters don’t have the protections of their VPN corpororate network."
A virtual private network (VPN) is a network that is constructed using public wires — usually the internet — to connect remote users or regional offices to a company's private, internal network.
Further on the subject of VPN, Provin notes: "Though not a foolproof method of cybersecurity, organizations don’t always have enough VPNs to go around amid the sudden work-from-home movement. This, of course, increases the chances of malicious parties targeting teleworkers with phishing emails. Indeed, reports suggest phishing increased 667 percent between the end of February and late March. Organizations that do not use multi-factor authentication (MFA) for remote access are particularly susceptible to phishing."
She sees the CISO as being pivotal to the success of the new approach to cybersecurity: "Chief information security officers (CISOs) must act now to safeguard their businesses and enable all knowledge-based employees to work from home on a permanent basis. CISOs can work to address the ongoing work-from-home movement with security-as-a-service (SECaaS) offerings. Employing cybersecurity on a SaaS basis enables users to benefit from security immediately and without a major upfront expense. Such cloud-based models also can scale easily as demand requires."
More about remote working, home working, working from home
 
Latest News
Top News
Review: Janet Devlin seeks for redemption in 'Confessional' album Special
Op-Ed: Trump orders 9,500 US troops back from Germany
Dozens wounded in clashes as hundreds of protesters flood Beirut
Libya govt says Sirte offensive launched as general backs ceasefire
Venezuela arrests DirecTV executives after US firm pulls out
OPEC, allies agree to extend deep output cuts through July
CDC finds some people gargling with bleach to prevent COVID-19
Op-Ed: New research into social distancing and a second COVID-19 wave
Cyprus sets stage for tourism recovery as airports reopen
Review: Ravpower portable charger gives plenty of power on the go Special