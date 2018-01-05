Stellar the star cryptocoin has stellar start to the New Year

By By Ken Hanly 3 hours ago in Technology What could become the hottest digital coin of 2018 climbed in price from Friday December 29th 2017 more than 65 percent to become the 8th largest cryptocoin by capitalization on Tuesday January 2nd with a market cap of $10 billion. Stellar Wikipedia describes the design of Stellar as follows: Stellar is an open-source protocol for exchanging money.[13] Servers run a software implementation of the protocol, and use the Internet to connect to and communicate with other Stellar servers, forming a global value exchange network. Each server stores a record of all “accounts” on the network. These records are stored in a database called the “ledger”. Servers propose changes to the ledger by proposing “transactions”, which move accounts from one state to another by spending the account’s balance or changing a property of the account. All of the servers come to agreement on which set of transactions to apply to the current ledger through a process called “consensus”. The consensus process happens at a regular interval, typically every 2 to 4 seconds. This keeps each server’s copy of the ledger in sync and identical.[14][15][16] At its launch The official name of the coin associated with Stellar is lumen, XLM. Real world applications of Stellar Several nonprofit organizations and businesses are using Stellar for their financial infrastructure particularly in the developing world The Praekelt Foundation, has integrated Stellar into Yumi that is an open-source messaging app that allows young girls in sub-Saharan Africa to save money on airtime credits. Another example. is Oradian, a cloud-based banking software company, that is planning to use Stellar to connect microfinance institutions in Nigeria. In December of last year Stellar announced more partnerships in the Philippines, India, and West Africa. McCaleb is now focused on Stellar. The Stellar website claims that it operates on a non-profit basis. It covers operating costs through selling some of its digital currency holdings and through donations.