Stealing a Tesla gets much tougher thanks to new update

Stealing a Tesla has now become much more difficult thanks to a new update from the electric car manufacturer. The update comes flowing a recent theft of a Tesla Model S in Europe.
No matter how expensive or sophisticated a car, thieves will invariably find a way to steal it. This vulnerability extends to Teslas, although a new update makes the process a little more difficult. The update follows a recent theft of a Tesla, which happened during October 2018. Here the unfortunate a Tesla owner was able to record the theft of a Model S, which was stolen via a sneaky keyfob "relay" tablet hack. The hack was part of several European thefts.
The theft happened, as Engadget reported, with the criminals using a tablet device to capture the passive signal from his keyfob. The captured data was then used to open the vehicle.
The theft was captured on a video, subsequently posted onto YouTube and registering over 600,00 views:
Other vehicles are also at risk from "relay attacks", when cars are left in passive entry mode, which allows a user to enter their electric vehicle without having to unlock the car.
In response to this well publicized theft, Tesla has responded with a new Model 3 update. The new anti-theft aspect requires a password to disable mobile access: "For additional security, your Tesla username and password will be required when disabling mobile access. To adjust the car’s mobile access setting, go to Controls > Safety > Allow Mobile Access." This update enables owners and police to track their stolen cars.
The update also includes new climate controls. Here Tesla states (quoted by Electrek): "You can focus air from the vents onto one area, or pinch to split the airflow. The 3D visualization of the dashboard has been tuned to more clearly display airflow in the center region. To allow for more precision, you can now drag the air to the desired area instead of tapping."