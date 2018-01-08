Starry Internet to expand wireless broadband service this month

By By James Walker 3 hours ago in Technology Starry Internet has announced it will launch a beta of its wireless broadband service in Los Angeles and Washington DC later this month. Starry Internet's also partnering with Marvell to improve wireless broadband technologies. Download speeds on the network are rated at around 200Mbps, far higher than a typical wired broadband connection. Starry intends to increase the bandwidth going forward, eventually offering fully wireless gigabit connectivity designed for the entire home. The service is priced at $50 per month, including Starry Internet's wireless router Starry Internet READ NEXT: AT&T commits to launching 5G mobile network during 2018 Mobile broadband could be the solution needed to bring disconnected neighbourhoods online. Starry expects its network will be much quicker and simpler to deploy than traditional cabled services. Its team identifies tall buildings, such as tower blocks and exposed rooftops, that are suitable as hosts for its relay masts. Once the infrastructure has been installed, consumers can connect to the network using the Starry Station Wi-Fi hub. In an effort to help the wireless broadband industry move forward, Starry Internet Starry's also planning an aggressive expansion of its own business. It will double its workforce to 300 employees during 2018 and begin to scale its technologies. Wireless broadband will gain in popularity over the coming years as 5G infrastructure becomes more commonplace. Starry Internet intends to offer an alternative to the major providers, building a partner ecosystem around its own millimeter wave standard. Starry Internet delivers Internet connections that match broadband transfer rates. The service is entirely wireless, which will eventually allow it to reach areas without high-speed cabling. It's built using millimeter wave infrastructure that's similar to the standard being developed for 5G connectivity. TechCrunch reports the company will expand its early access product this month to two new cities. After the launch in Los Angeles and Washington DC is complete, another 14 major U.S. cities will be added to the beta program over the course of 2018. Before the year's out, consumers in Atlanta, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Miami, Minneapolis, New York, Philadelphia and San Francisco will be able to access the service.Download speeds on the network are rated at around 200Mbps, far higher than a typical wired broadband connection. Starry intends to increase the bandwidth going forward, eventually offering fully wireless gigabit connectivity designed for the entire home. The service is priced at $50 per month, including the company's unique Wi-Fi router. Data consumption will not be capped.Mobile broadband could be the solution needed to bring disconnected neighbourhoods online. Starry expects its network will be much quicker and simpler to deploy than traditional cabled services. Its team identifies tall buildings, such as tower blocks and exposed rooftops, that are suitable as hosts for its relay masts. Once the infrastructure has been installed, consumers can connect to the network using the Starry Station Wi-Fi hub.In an effort to help the wireless broadband industry move forward, Starry Internet today announced a new partnership with Marvell. Starry will work with the wireless technology provider to release reference designs for its millimeter wave networking gear. Global network operators will be able to manufacture their own systems based on Starry's designs, helping 5G broadband get established worldwide.Starry's also planning an aggressive expansion of its own business. It will double its workforce to 300 employees during 2018 and begin to scale its technologies. Wireless broadband will gain in popularity over the coming years as 5G infrastructure becomes more commonplace. Starry Internet intends to offer an alternative to the major providers, building a partner ecosystem around its own millimeter wave standard. More about starry internet, Wireless broadband, Broadband, Internet, connectivity starry internet Wireless broadband Broadband Internet connectivity 5G wireless networks