Adverse consequences will include a warning e-mail, followed by suspension and then a subsequent account termination if users don't change their ways. The streaming service listed these new rules in their "Terms and Conditions of Use"
page. Spotify underscored that "all types of ad blockers, bots and fraudulent streaming activities" are prohibited.
According to an article in PC Magazine
, it indicated that approximately two million users on Spotify
are in suspicion of using ad blockers.
Speaking of ad blockers
, they have been a bane for the streaming service. In March of 2018, this statistic accounted for 1.3 percent of its total users at the time, and it was sufficient for them to restate usage metrics, in order to account for fraudulent streams. Ever since Spotify became very strict on unauthorized Android apps that allowed people to access the streaming service without ads.
In November of 2018, Digital Journal reported
that Spotify launched an analytics platform
for music publishers.
In other Spotify news, the company announced the recent acquisition of two podcast startups, which include Gimlet Media and Anchor, where it will focus on gathering all of the audio content its consumers listen to in the streaming service.