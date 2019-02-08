Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageSpotify to terminate or suspend accounts that block ads

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Technology
The music streaming service Spotify is taking a firm stance against users that block ads. This may lead to suspension or termination. Its new terms of service will go in effect on March 1, 2019.
Adverse consequences will include a warning e-mail, followed by suspension and then a subsequent account termination if users don't change their ways. The streaming service listed these new rules in their "Terms and Conditions of Use" page. Spotify underscored that "all types of ad blockers, bots and fraudulent streaming activities" are prohibited.
According to an article in PC Magazine, it indicated that approximately two million users on Spotify are in suspicion of using ad blockers.
Speaking of ad blockers, they have been a bane for the streaming service. In March of 2018, this statistic accounted for 1.3 percent of its total users at the time, and it was sufficient for them to restate usage metrics, in order to account for fraudulent streams. Ever since Spotify became very strict on unauthorized Android apps that allowed people to access the streaming service without ads.
In November of 2018, Digital Journal reported that Spotify launched an analytics platform for music publishers.
In other Spotify news, the company announced the recent acquisition of two podcast startups, which include Gimlet Media and Anchor, where it will focus on gathering all of the audio content its consumers listen to in the streaming service.
More about Spotify, Ads, Suspend, terminate
 
Latest News
Top News
New pressure over Khashoggi death, Trump silent at deadline
Chaos, mud and cards: Nigerians frustrated ahead of vote
Linda Bella talks new single 'Dangerous,' future and David Guetta Special
Review: Ariana Grande releases best studio album to date: 'thank u, next' Special
Review: New Kids on the Block's Danny Wood duets with Jessie Chris Special
Litecoin takes huge jump in price over 27 percent
Review: Sarah Brightman spectacular at Radio City Music Hall in New York Special
Leak in space: ISS toilet floods astronauts
Brazil mourns after football training facility fire kills 10
EU adopts French-German compromise on Russia gas pipeline