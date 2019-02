By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Technology The music streaming service Spotify is taking a firm stance against users that block ads. This may lead to suspension or termination. Its new terms of service will go in effect on March 1, 2019. According to an article in Speaking of In November of 2018, Digital Journal In other Spotify news, the company announced the recent acquisition of two podcast startups, which include Gimlet Media and Anchor, where it will focus on gathering all of the audio content its consumers listen to in the streaming service. Adverse consequences will include a warning e-mail, followed by suspension and then a subsequent account termination if users don't change their ways. The streaming service listed these new rules in their " Terms and Conditions of Use" page. Spotify underscored that "all types of ad blockers, bots and fraudulent streaming activities" are prohibited.According to an article in PC Magazine , it indicated that approximately two million users on Spotify are in suspicion of using ad blockers.Speaking of ad blockers , they have been a bane for the streaming service. In March of 2018, this statistic accounted for 1.3 percent of its total users at the time, and it was sufficient for them to restate usage metrics, in order to account for fraudulent streams. Ever since Spotify became very strict on unauthorized Android apps that allowed people to access the streaming service without ads.In November of 2018, Digital Journal reported that Spotify launched an analytics platform for music publishers.In other Spotify news, the company announced the recent acquisition of two podcast startups, which include Gimlet Media and Anchor, where it will focus on gathering all of the audio content its consumers listen to in the streaming service. More about Spotify, Ads, Suspend, terminate Spotify Ads Suspend terminate