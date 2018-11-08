By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Technology On November 8, it was announced that the streaming service Spotify has launched an analytics service for music publishers. The new platform allows them to track how all the different cover versions of the songs are doing. This analytics service is designed to better serve the songwriter and music creators. It was built in partnership with Reservoir and BMG, and it is designed to enhance value on the responsibilities of music publishers. This new tool comes on the heels of the According to TechCrunch, Spotify had also announced its new playlist submission tool, Most importantly, it is giving songwriters the credit that they deserve by displaying the co-writing credits, and it celebrates producers and songwriters via its Secret Genius program. This will become effective in helping songwriters earn their appropriate royalties for their work. The new analytics service is in a limited beta, and publishers that are interested can join the In other Spotify news, in mid-October, as Digital Journal The artist dashboard on Spotify allows musicians and artist managers to track their music releases and view other pertinent data about fans. Spotify Publishing Analytics will help them track daily streams, as well as performance on playlists, and publishers will be able to view information for all of the songwriters on their roster.The new platform allows them to track how all the different cover versions of the songs are doing. This analytics service is designed to better serve the songwriter and music creators. It was built in partnership with Reservoir and BMG, and it is designed to enhance value on the responsibilities of music publishers.This new tool comes on the heels of the Music Modernization Act , which was passed unanimously by Congress. The legislation has impacted copyrights on music, especially streaming services; furthermore, changes how the royalties are paid out so that creators can collect the compensation that they are due.According to TechCrunch, Spotify had also announced its new playlist submission tool, Co.Lab , serves didactic purposes, thus teaching musicians about the business; moreover, it is a medium to upload music directly, and it also intends on offerings tools for cross-platform distribution via DistroKid.Most importantly, it is giving songwriters the credit that they deserve by displaying the co-writing credits, and it celebrates producers and songwriters via its Secret Genius program. This will become effective in helping songwriters earn their appropriate royalties for their work.The new analytics service is in a limited beta, and publishers that are interested can join the Spotify Publishing Analytics website In other Spotify news, in mid-October, as Digital Journal reported , Spotify had launched a new playlist Tool for independent artists. More about Spotify, Publishers, Analytics, Music, streaming service Spotify Publishers Analytics Music streaming service