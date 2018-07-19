Spotify adds tool for pitching new music to playlist curators

Email
article imageSpotify adds tool for pitching new music to playlist curators

By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Technology
The streaming service Spotify has added a new tool for its users. It allows record labels and artists to pitch unreleased music to playlist curators.
According to TechCrunch, this feature is still in beta, and it will allow artists that have "Spotify for Artists" accounts, or record labels utilizing "Spotify Analytics" to share their unreleased songs to Spotify's global team of editors/curators, which are responsible for programming the streaming service's playlists.
Spotify revealed that in excess of 75,000 artists are featured on their weekly editorial playlists, as well as 150,000 artists, which are on its flagship playlist, Discover Weekly, which generates new playlists every Monday.
The streaming service has underscored the importance that submission should be very comprehensive with the inclusion of pertinent information, and rightfully so. They should not just list the name of the song, but it should include the artist's name, record label, as well as other important information such as genre, mood, culture, use of any instruments, and they should indicate whether the song is a cover or an original recording. This data is beneficial for compiling playlists that would suit the musical tastes of fans and listeners.
In June of 2018, Billboard reported that Spotify offered advances to a number of managers and indie musicians to license music directly to the streaming service.
Read More: Digital Journal recently reported that Spotify CEO Daniel Ek admitted to the hate content policy on Spotify being "rolled out wrong."
