By By Karen Graham 33 mins ago in Technology Cape Canaveral - After numerous delays, SpaceX successfully launched its 17th resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS) early Saturday morning from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. Kenny Todd, International Space Station Operations and Integration manager at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, during a Liftoff! from Cape Canaveral in Florida at 2.48 A.M. Eastern time today, Saturday, May 4. SpaceX The spacecraft was originally expected to launch earlier this week but was delayed due to issues including an electrical problem at the space station, according to The rescheduled launch on Friday ended up being beset by electrical problems, too. This time it was an electrical problem on the SpaceX drone ship, "Of Course I Still Love You." This issue forced the launch to be pushed back another 24 hours. Saturday's launch was a The Dragon spacecraft used on this mission previously supported SpaceX's 12th resupply mission to the ISS in August 2017. SpaceX New rocket and previously used Dragon The Dragon cargo ship used on this flight has seen action before, on the CRS-12 mission back in August 2017. However, the Falcon 9 rocket used today was brand new. This is all the more reason why it was important to have the drone ship ready so the booster rocket could be recovered. "Quite frankly we have a vested interest in this booster," Todd said. "The intent is for us to use it for (CRS) 18, for sure, and potentially 19. From our standpoint, it made a difference." Overall, this will be the company's