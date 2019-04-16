By By Karen Graham 48 mins ago in Technology A booster from SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Rocket may have survived space, but it toppled over after landing on a platform out at sea. The modified center-core stage made a perfect landing on the drone ship, "Of Course I Still Love You" in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. However, "over the weekend, due to rough sea conditions, SpaceX's recovery team was unable to secure the center core booster for its return trip to Port Canaveral," SpaceX told SpaceX has an apparatus called an 'octagrabber," that is used to hold a Falcon 9 booster securely when it is one the barge. But because the Falcon 9 booster used in the makeup of Falcon Heavy was modified, upgrades to the octograbber were not complete when it was most needed. Unfortunately SpaceX lost the center core or falconheavy as it was being towed into port (from 1,000 km down range) due to rough seas. They have a robot named “octagrabber” that apparently can’t grab onto the FH center core. This shouldn’t effect STP-2 which will use a new core OfwI8LYyhr — Everyday Astronaut (@Erdayastronaut) April 15, 2019 "As conditions worsened with 8- to 10-foot swells, the booster began to shift and ultimately was unable to remain upright," SpaceX told The Verge. "While we had hoped to bring the booster back intact, the safety of our team always takes precedence. We do not expect future missions to be impacted." SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk Tweeted that they may be able to save the engines from the center core, pending an inspection first. The one thing about launching a Falcon Heavy rocker is that one booster needs to be recovered using a drone ship. One reason is that SpaceX only has two landing pads for boosters to use when coming back to Earth. The second reason for a drone ship landing has to do with logistics and rocket fuel. The center core of the Falcon Heavy is the best choice for landing at sea - mainly because it has to travel farther into space. This eats up fuel at a fast pace, not leaving enough to make z touchdown on a concrete landing pad. After the successful launch of the Arabsat 6A satellite into orbit, SpaceX also recovered the two side-boosters and the center core booster of the Falcon Heavy rocket.The modified center-core stage made a perfect landing on the drone ship, "Of Course I Still Love You" in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. However, "over the weekend, due to rough sea conditions, SpaceX's recovery team was unable to secure the center core booster for its return trip to Port Canaveral," SpaceX told The Verge in a statement. SpaceX has an apparatus called an 'octagrabber," that is used to hold a Falcon 9 booster securely when it is one the barge. But because the Falcon 9 booster used in the makeup of Falcon Heavy was modified, upgrades to the octograbber were not complete when it was most needed."As conditions worsened with 8- to 10-foot swells, the booster began to shift and ultimately was unable to remain upright," SpaceX told The Verge. "While we had hoped to bring the booster back intact, the safety of our team always takes precedence. We do not expect future missions to be impacted."SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk Tweeted that they may be able to save the engines from the center core, pending an inspection first. The one thing about launching a Falcon Heavy rocker is that one booster needs to be recovered using a drone ship. One reason is that SpaceX only has two landing pads for boosters to use when coming back to Earth.The second reason for a drone ship landing has to do with logistics and rocket fuel. The center core of the Falcon Heavy is the best choice for landing at sea - mainly because it has to travel farther into space. This eats up fuel at a fast pace, not leaving enough to make z touchdown on a concrete landing pad. More about Spacex, center core, falcon heavy, lost at sea, octagrabber Spacex center core falcon heavy lost at sea octagrabber Technology