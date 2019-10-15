By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Technology SpaceX is seeking permission from the International Telecommunication Union to access spectrum for 30,000 satellites for its Starlink network, This will be in addition to the 12,000 satellites already approved by the ITU and FCC. ITU Chief of Space Services Alexandre Vallet SpaceX sent 60 Starlink satellites into orbit in May this year and plans on sending 60 more up later this month. So the commercial space company still has a ways to go to reach the 12,000 mark previously approved by the FCC. If the math sounds ridiculously out of whack, you're right. That comes to a total of 42,000 satellites SpaceX wants to put into orbit around the planet. View of the 60 Starlink satellites from the May 24, 2019 launch SpaceX - Starlink Mission Early planning and filings necessary The ITU is an arm of the United Nations that allocates global spectrum and satellite orbits to help keep our complex communication networks running smoothly. This coordination is supposed to make sure satellite operators don't run into signal interference and avoid spectrum hogging. A country's regulators are the only ones that can submit a filing on behalf of their country’s satellite operators. The filings have to contain details about frequency usage, proposed orbital altitudes, and the number of satellites it desires. As for SpaceX, the filings do not contain any information on when it plans to launch the satellites or the type of launch vehicle they plan to use. The filings are a very early step in preparation for launching communication satellites. Quite often, they are made years prior to the actual launch vehicle being built, according to The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying 60 Starlink satelites blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida HO, SPACEX/AFP The seven-year deadline rule Once a filing is approved, it triggers a seven-year deadline. This means the satellite operator, in this case, SpaceX, must launch at least one satellite with its requested frequencies and operate it for 90 days. This "bring into use" procedure allows spectrum rights to be assigned' Once those spectrum rights are published, other operators must design their systems to avoid interference with the new spectrum operator. Failure to accomplish the above steps opens the spectrum rights up again. The Space junk John SAEKI, AFP This could be because the ITU is expected to add more stringent spectrum reservation rules for megaconstellation ventures during the upcoming Space News is also reporting that Tim Farrar, a telecom analyst critical of SpaceX, tweeted that he was doubtful the ITU will be able to review such big filings in a timely manner and that SpaceX’s goal instead is to “drown the ITU in studies” while proceeding with its constellation. Yes, 42,000 communication satellites are hard to swallow, especially with the amount of "space junk" we already have floating around above. According to the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs, as of April 2019, approximately 8,500 satellites, probes, landers, crewed spacecraft, cargo craft, and space station flight elements have been launched into Earth orbit or beyond since 1957 when the first satellite - Sputnik launched. According to the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs, as of April 2019, approximately 8,500 satellites, probes, landers, crewed spacecraft, cargo craft, and space station flight elements have been launched into Earth orbit or beyond since 1957 when the first satellite - Sputnik launched.