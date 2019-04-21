SpaceX Crew Dragon suffers an anomaly during test fire Saturday

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Technology Cape Canaveral - A SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft suffered what the company said was an “anomaly” during static fire tests of its abort engines April 20, dealing a setback to the company’s plans to fly a crewed test flight later this year. There were very few details available, however, SpaceX did release a statement to Recently tested Dragon 2’s SuperDraco propulsive landing system at our McGregor, TX facility. Key for Mars landing. Image dated: 4/27/2016 SpaceX “Earlier today, SpaceX conducted a series of engine tests on a Crew Dragon test vehicle on our test stand at Landing Zone 1 in Cape Canaveral, Florida,” the spokesperson said in a statement to SpaceNews. “The initial tests completed successfully but the final test resulted in an anomaly on the test stand.” “Ensuring that our systems meet rigorous safety standards and detecting anomalies like this prior to flight are the main reasons why we test,” the spokesperson added. “Our teams are investigating and working closely with our NASA partners.” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said in a SuperDraco Thrusters will be used on Crew Dragon spacecraft as part of the vehicle’s launch escape system; they will also enable propulsive landing on land. SpaceX SuperDraco Rocket Engine SuperDraco is a hypergolic propellant liquid rocket engine designed and built by SpaceX. A hypergolic propellant combination is one whose components spontaneously ignite when they come into contact with each other. The SuperDraco is designed to be highly throttleable, from 100 to 20 percent of full thrust. This is used for precision controllable propulsive landings of the Dragon V2 spacecraft. April 20, 2019, was to be the next test of the SuperDraco engines at Landing Zone 1. it is very Test mosaic of a SuperDraco pod, which will be used in the Crew Dragon spacecraft as a launch escape system as well as a propulsive landing system. The assembly includes two individual engines. Imagr dated: November 11, 2015. SpaceX Needless to say, this is a setback for SpaceX and NASA in that it could derail plans to fly astronauts aboard the capsule later this year. Crew Dragon was scheduled to perform a test of its emergency abort system in June. The first crewed mission was scheduled for July this year. April 20, 2019, was to be the next test of the SuperDraco engines at Landing Zone 1. it is very possible the Crew Dragon capsule was destroyed in that test that went wrong.Needless to say, this is a setback for SpaceX and NASA in that it could derail plans to fly astronauts aboard the capsule later this year. Crew Dragon was scheduled to perform a test of its emergency abort system in June. The first crewed mission was scheduled for July this year.