Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageSpaceX advances plan to build a global wireless Internet network

Listen | Print
By Tim Sandle     1 hour ago in Technology
SpaceX's mission to construct a global, high-speed wireless internet network using satellites has edged closer to realization. The company's is to place in orbit over 7,000 satellites for its Starlink network.
Permission for SpaceX to increase its numbers of very-low-Earth orbit satellites was approved by the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC). This follows on from the agency allowing SpaceX in March 2018 to launch 4,425 satellites. In November 2018, the FCC approved the requests of four companies—Space Exploration Holdings, LLC (SpaceX), Kepler Communications, Inc. (Kepler), Telesat Canada (Telesat), and LeoSat MA, Inc. (LeoSat)—to launch satellites.
The new satellites will join the existing satellites in forming the Starlink network. The aim with the network is to develop a low-cost, high-performance satellite bus and requisite customer ground transceivers to implement a new space-based Internet communication system. This forms part of Elon Musk's ambition to provide broadband internet access to the world.
Musk has said: "It would be like rebuilding the Internet in space. The goal would be to have a majority of long-distance Internet traffic go over this network."
With the new satellites, the first set are scheduled to be launched in June of 2019, with the full constellation being deployed by the mid-2020s.
According to Mark Handley at University College London, the final realization of the project will see something that is less orientated to the world's population but instead offers a service that will be more appealing to high-frequency traders at big banks, who might be willing to fork out large sums for dedicated, faster connections. The academic states that paying customers will be critical, given the exorbitant costs of the project.
More about Spacex, Satellites, Internet, Wireless
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Wreck of Argentine submarine found year after going missing: navy
Canada's oil industry declares national emergency as prices drop
Wreck of Argentine submarine found year after disappearance: navy
Review: Alex Aiono releases high-octane 'No Drama' music video Special
Singapore to test facial recognition on lampposts
Major powers set to clash as chemical arms watchdog meets
Bitcoin almost recovers to near $5,600 but then drops back again
Canadian researchers have discovered a new kind of organism
Review: ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ rambles onward Special
US, China in APEC cruise ship clash on trade, influence