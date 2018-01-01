Space 2018 — India's ambitious Chandrayaan 2 Mission to the moon

By By Karen Graham 7 hours ago in Technology 2018 is looking to be an exciting year for international space exploration. In addition to NASA and commercial projects, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch its Chandrayaan 2 lunar mission in March. The March launch will be historic for a number of reasons. It has been four years since any country attempted a lunar mission. In 2013, China successfully landed the unmanned ‘Yutu’ rover for a month-long walk. And, it should be noted that the United States has been the only country to put a man on the moon, with the last man on the moon being NASA astronaut Gene Cernan in 1972. The Chandrayaan-1 launcher, ISRO's PSLV-C11, is an upgraded version of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). It is visible here on the launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, India. ISRO/ESA Successful launch of Chandrayaan-1 Chandrayaan-1 was developed by the The launch of Chandrayaan-1 was a Unlike a lunar lander, which makes a soft landing and remains functional, Diagram of the Chandrayaan-1 spacecraft NASA After a year, the Chandrayaan-1 lunar orbiter started suffering several major technical issues, including the failure of the star sensors and poor thermal shielding. It stopped sending radio signals on August 28, 2009. On July 2, 2016, NASA used ground-based radar systems to relocate Chandrayaan-1 in its lunar orbit, more than seven years after it shut down. A short but successful mission The Chandrayaan-1 mission had specific areas of study. One focus was on getting high-resolution mineralogical and chemical imaging of the north- and the south-polar region which are in permanent shadows. Along with the imaging, there was a search for surface and sub-surface water or ice. The mineral content on the lunar surface was made using the Moon Mineralogy Mapper (M3), a NASA instrument on board the orbiter. The C1XS or X-ray fluorescence spectrometer covering 1–10 keV, mapped the abundance of several minerals, including magnesium, silica, calcium, and iron, among others. This instrument was the result of a collaboration between Rutherford Appleton laboratory, U.K, ESA, and ISRO. These images show a very young lunar crater on the side of the Moon that faces away from Earth, as viewed by Chandrayaan-1's NASA Moon Mineralogy Mapper equipment. ISRO The Mini-SAR was designed, built and tested for NASA by a large team that included the Naval Air Warfare Center, Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, Sandia National Laboratories, Raytheon and Northrop Grumman, with outer support from ISRO. Mini-SAR was the active Synthetic Aperture Radar system to search for lunar polar ice, water-ice. Another instrument, the RADOM-7, Radiation Dose Monitor Experiment from the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences mapped the radiation environment around the Moon. The orbiter completed 3,000 orbits acquiring 70,000 3-dimensional images of the lunar surface. Some of these images have a resolution of down to 5 meters (16 feet), providing a sharp and clear picture of the Moon's surface, The Moon Mineralogy Mapper has confirmed the magma ocean hypothesis, meaning that the Moon was once completely molten. Chandrayaan-2 rover NASA India’s Chandrayaan 2 Mission The Chandrayaan-2 mission will consist of three vehicles, an orbiter craft to hover above the moon’s surface, a rover, and a lander to facilitate the landing of the rover safely on the moon's surface. The launch is scheduled for sometime in March 2018 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre on Sriharikota Island. According to The orbiter will stay in orbit around the moon at an altitude of 100 km (62 miles) above the surface. There will be five instruments on board, three of them new and two of them improved versions of instruments flown on Chandrayaan-1. The Orbiter High-Resolution Camera (OHRC) will conduct high-resolution observations of the landing site before the separation of the lander from the orbiter. The moon surface transmitted to Earth by the Chang'e-3 space probe carrying China's first lunar rover prior to landing on the moon on December 14, 2013 Beijing Space Centre The lander being used in this mission will be making a The rover is actually a very small vehicle, weighing about 20 kilograms (44 pounds), but with a lot of capabilities. Operating on solar power, the rover will move on wheels on the lunar surface, perform on-site chemical analysis and send the data to the orbiter above, which will relay it to the Earth station. The rover has a stereoscopic camera-based 3D vision, giving ground control a 3-D view of the lunar surface, The rover will have six wheels, each driven by an independent electric motor. Four of the wheels will also be capable of independent steering. A total of 10 electric motors will be used for traction and steering. The rover's payload also includes a Laser-induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) and an Alpha Particle Induced X-ray Spectroscope. This will be an exciting story to follow going into the new year, along with some other space stories coming up very soon. Chandrayaan means Moon vehicle in Sanskrit and Chandrayaan-2 is India's second exploration mission after the famous Chandrayaan-1 launched in October 2008. Operating on solar power, the rover will move on wheels on the lunar surface, perform on-site chemical analysis and send the data to the orbiter above, which will relay it to the Earth station.The rover has a stereoscopic camera-based 3D vision, giving ground control a 3-D view of the lunar surface, The rover will have six wheels, each driven by an independent electric motor. Four of the wheels will also be capable of independent steering. A total of 10 electric motors will be used for traction and steering. The rover's payload also includes a Laser-induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) and an Alpha Particle Induced X-ray Spectroscope.This will be an exciting story to follow going into the new year, along with some other space stories coming up very soon.