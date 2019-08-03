Soon your cell phone will be picking up signals from space

Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageSoon your cell phone will be picking up signals from space

Listen | Print
By Tim Sandle     1 hour ago in Technology
A space startup has announced plans, following a successful test, to launch thousands of satellite ‘cell towers’ in space which will connect to the typical smartphone and which carry the promise of improved communications.
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket which was sent to the International Space Station in July 2019, was carrying a small object as part of its payload. The small device is designed to one day create a system whereby users will receive their smartphone signals from space. The advantage of this will mean an end to loss coverage in areas with sophisticated smartphone network and it will deliver communication signals for all manner of mobile devices to every part of the world.
The test instrument has been designed to asses the feasibility of the project, acting as a precursor for a complex constellation composed of thousands of mini-satellites which will work as cell towers covering every part of Earth. The reason for looking upwards for the solution is because the limits of reception and wireless networks are a factor of Earth-bound architecture and geology.
The company behind the project is UbiquitiLink. The company was founded in 2016 by Charles Miller, Margo Deckard, Tyghe Speidel and it is based in the Washington DC area of the U.S.
While other companies have discussed providing communications from devices orbiting the globe (such as SpaceX, OneWeb, and Amazon) UbiquitiLink is focusing only on cell phone communication, whereas the other ideas center on Internet services. Speaking with The Verge, Charles Miller, co-founder and CEO of UbiquitiLink says: "There are 5.2 billion phone users on the planet. We’re going to turn all their phones into satellite phones.” About 750 million of the world’s 5.2 billion cellphone subscribers cannot connect to terrestrial mobile networks at any given time.
To support the project, UbiquitiLink has raised more than $12 million. UbiquitiLink has established relationships with 28 partners, including 21 mobile network operators and the plan is to start with text messaging first.
More about Cell phone, Smartphone, data coverage, Communication
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: O-Town releases greatest album to date — 'The O.T.W.N Album' Special
Review: Sarah McLachlan brings glorious vocals to Forest Hills Stadium Special
Review: Brinn Black releases compelling music video for '72's' Special
Soon your cell phone will be picking up signals from space
Randy Travis talks memoir, new song, Country Music Hall of Fame Special
Review: Flo confesses, reveals truth about baby Beth in CBS daytime drama Special
Op-Ed: US-China trade war hits its final, possibly fatal, level
US may agree to remove 5,000 troops from Afghanistan
Nigeria's Buhari faces flak over cabinet picks
Review: Billy Flynn, Kate Mansi charm on Days of Our Lives digital series Special