By Tim Sandle     54 mins ago in Technology
Sony will no longer provide full game digital download codes to retailers starting April 1st. Digital games will only be available straight from PSN after that date.
Sony is to halt full game digital download codes from retail stores, beginning 1st April. This is according to a leaked GameStop memo. This means that gamers will no longer be able to purchase the digital versions of full games from physical stores and the only means to purchase game downloads will be direct from the PlayStation network. However, stores will continue to sell PlayStation Network credits, which will be available in various denominations.
The memo states: "“Sony has recently announced that full game digital download codes will no longer be available to purchase from other retailers worldwide effective April 1, 2019. After this date (with some specific exceptions), Sony full game digital downloads will only be available for purchase through the PlayStation marketplace.”
The GameStop directive to its store staff advises retail clerks to direct customers towards purchasing physical copies if they are seeking to buy a game digitally, Push Square reports. Digital version pre-orders for some titled, specifically Mortal Kombat 11 and Days Gone, will be honored. For other titles, if a customer has already pre-ordered the digital version of a PlayStation game, they will need to switch over to the physical version.
Digital Trends speculates that the reason for this policy change is about control and an attempt to cut down on security issues. The move also reflects a trend whereby game publishers are starting to leave retail stores out of the equation. This will also be the case when Google Stadia and Microsoft’s Project xCloud begin.
In preparation for the new policy, Gamestop is apparently working with Sony to introduce more flexible increments of digital currency, moving outside of the standard $10, $20, $50, $75, and $100 amounts currently available.
