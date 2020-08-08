By By Tim Sandle 24 mins ago in Technology Are remote workers being underserved? It depends on the sector they work in, according to a new survey. The survey indicates those professions that are considered to be of less value, despite undertaking very important work for society as a whole. The What will the remote working future look like? There are also issues for the future. In the post-pandemic world many processes might be changing to ensure safer work environments, especially for traditional deskless workers such as home delivery workers, retailers and service repair companies, as examples. This is based on a finding from the survey indicating the growth of the deskless worker and their unique needs (62 percent of those surveyed believe the numbers that make up their mobile workforce will increase). New technology is assisting these workers to limit contact between themselves and customers, which can help reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus. However, this also poses the challenge of learning how to use the technology to ensure it is deployed properly, all while workers might currently be working remotely. Furthermore, with the Increasing hours Remote working is also impacting on the number of hours that people are putting in. Matt Fairhurst, CEO of SaaS startup, Skedulo, has looked into how a lack of software is affecting the front-line, deskless workforce. His company's new survey finds that deskless workers, defined as remote and mobile employees who don’t work in a traditional office setting (such as in-home healthcare providers, cable technicians, ans related professions), are highly underserved by existing technology providers still focused on desk-based work.The survey finds that 86 percent of IT leaders agree or strongly agree their deskless workers’ productivity is hindered by a lack of technology to support their jobs. Sometimes this creates added complications through 41 percent of workers needing to continuously juggle 3 or more apps. In addition, just 30 percent of these workers have access to their designated software while either mobile or stationary.There are also issues for the future. In the post-pandemic world many processes might be changing to ensure safer work environments, especially for traditional deskless workers such as home delivery workers, retailers and service repair companies, as examples. This is based on a finding from the survey indicating the growth of the deskless worker and their unique needs (62 percent of those surveyed believe the numbers that make up their mobile workforce will increase).New technology is assisting these workers to limit contact between themselves and customers, which can help reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus. However, this also poses the challenge of learning how to use the technology to ensure it is deployed properly, all while workers might currently be working remotely.Furthermore, with the eventual restart the economy and open it back up, businesses will need to ensure that their employees are prepared to go back to work. Not only will workers need to brush up on their use of technology on the job, but they will also need to learn new safety standards that are being proactively implemented to avoid a second wave of the spread of COVID-19.Remote working is also impacting on the number of hours that people are putting in. A JDP survey found that 77 percent of who are remote working are working different hours from home than they would at the office, with 66 percent stating they are more likely to work nights and weekends than before. In relation to this, 33% percent of workers say they are working far more hours. Those who are working more also indicated it is hard to keep boundaries between work and home life as the main reason. More about remote working, home working, Information technology remote working home working Information technolo...