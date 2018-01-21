Some Indian banks clampdown on accounts linked to cryptoexchanges

By By Ken Hanly 6 hours ago in Technology Many top Indian banks have either suspended or at least curtailed the functionality of accounts linked to cryptocoin exchanges. The banks justified their actions by citing the risk of dubious transactions. Banks involved The State Bank of India (SB) Axis Bank HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Yes Bank all took strong action on accounts that were linked to cryptoexchanges. The Why action has been taken Advocate BIvas Chatterjee has recently filed a public interest litigation in Calcutta to impose immediate regulation on bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Earlier near the end of last year, the Indian Ministry of Finance called bitcoin a Ponzi scheme. Together these two events were partly the cause of the actions of some banks. Other banks appear to be carrying on as before. The move perhaps reflects what seems to be a general mood internationally of a need to ensure better regulation of cryptocurrency exchanges. Report claims less than one percent of bitcoin transactions involves money laundering One of the fears of critics of cryptocurrencies is that since they are anonymous and take place outside the regular financial system they can be used for illegal activities such as money laundering. A recent analysis team of FDD and Ellicit, a bitcoin forensics company, claimed that less than one percent of bitcoin transactions involved money laundering. The report was written in order to analyze the flow of funds and to discover the degree to which transactions involve money laundering. While the report shows that perhaps the practice is not a big problem for bitcoin, other coins could be being used for money laundering. The report claims that most illicit bitcoin transactions were in Europe, five times as many as in North America. The report claims the best way to combat money laundering is to have more stringent anti-laundering measures(AML) and that all financial authorities in all jurisdictions increase enforcement of them. Indian government reported to have sent tax notices to cryptocurrency investors and traders A The government is looking to tax capital gains. It also wants information as to how much people own in cryptocurrencies. The government collected data last month in an attempt to identify users. The government suspects that cryptocurrency traders were avoiding taxes. The government says it is also interested in looking for instances of money laundering. Indian cryptocurrency regulations unclear While Indian officials have often been critical of bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies and exchanges, the official position remains murky. At least two petitions and a note by the Indian Supreme Court have all sought guidance as to official regulations. 