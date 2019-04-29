By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Technology Biodegradable and compostable plastic bags are still capable of carrying full loads of shopping after being exposed in the natural environment for three years, a new study shows. But there appears to be no common standard for just how long these bags are supposed to remain intact when left in the sea, roadsides, garbage dumps or compost piles, according to researchers from the University of Plymouth examined the degradation of five plastic bag materials widely available in the United Kingdom, reports Banning plastic bags was one of 2.5 million anti-pollution pledges received by the UN Environment Programme SIMON MAINA, AFP/File The study used five different plastic bags The researchers examined a conventional plastic bag, two “oxo-biodegradable” bags, one biodegradable bag, and a compostable bag after long-term exposure to the sea, air, and earth. The bags were monitored at regular intervals and examined for visible loss in surface area and disintegration, as well as more particular matters, like loss of tensile strength, texture, and chemical structure. The regular plastic bag was used as a control. The other four bags tested were supposed to degrade in the natural environment but only if it’s disposed of properly. For example, the “oxo-biodegradable” bags require oxygen to complete the degrading process. None of the bags completely degraded in all environments. The compostable bags actually did better than the biodegradable bags, completely disappearing after three months in the marine environment. But this raised additional questions over what the breakdown products are and if there any adverse consequences to the environment. However, the compostable bag, while showing some signs of deterioration, was still present in the soil after 27 months. After nine months in the open air, all four test bags had all degraded into fragments. The biodegradable bags fared the worst, it seems. After being buried in the soil or immersed in a marine environment for 27 months, they were still able to hold a full load of groceries. Writing in Napper added, “After three years, I was really amazed that any of the bags could still hold a load of shopping. For biodegradable bags to be able to do that was the most surprising. When you see something labeled in that way, I think you automatically assume it will degrade more quickly than conventional bags. But, after three years at least, our research shows that might not be the case.” Perhaps the most worrisome observation to come out of the study is that none of the bags could be relied on to show any substantial deterioration over a three-year period in all environments and especially in the marine environment. The biodegradable alternative is not much better, experts say Anthony WALLACE, AFP/File European Parliament ban on oxo-degradable plastics It should be noted that on January 16, 2018, the European Commission published its report on the use of oxo-degradable plastics. The document forms part of the European strategy for plastics in a circular economy, which was released the same day. The focus of the report was on the incomplete degradation of oxo-degradable plastic products. The report noted there was no conclusive evidence that, in the open environment, oxo-degradables fragmented to a sufficiently low enough molecular weight to enable biodegradation. The document forms part of the European strategy for plastics in a circular economy, which was released the same day. The focus of the report was on the incomplete degradation of oxo-degradable plastic products.The report noted there was no conclusive evidence that, in the open environment, oxo-degradables fragmented to a sufficiently low enough molecular weight to enable biodegradation. Basically, they banned the use of the products.