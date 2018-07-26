The mechanism for the new license is the LA Wallet app. The app enables users to display their driver's licenses on a digital device. The LA Wallet app is the first of its kind in the U.S. and currently will only work in Louisiana, according to EE News
.
According to LA Wallet’s website the app
is “100% Legal for driving purposes per Louisiana law of Act 625 of the 2016 season” and that “Louisiana State Police will accept the LA Wallet Digital Driver's License.” The app is available via Apple iOS and Android, with a small activation fee (a $5.99 charge).
As Louisiana State Governor John Bel Edwards explains
, there’s a practical benefit for the digital transition: “Most people never leave home without their smartphone, and with this app they will never be without their driver's license.”
The iOS app became available in
the App Store on June 26, 2018; followed by the Android version via the Google Play Store on July 2, 2018. The app has the capability of updating new addresses and telephone number without a fee, however. Technological support is also provided, on a Monday to Friday basis during office hours.
In the event that the smartphone with the app installed is stolen, a motorist can access the app online and unlink their license information to the app. This way, no one else can use their credentials.
The app has also been tested for other safety features, according to state
Office of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Karen St. Germain: “The safety of the app has been tested with all industry-standard security measures, and with pin number protection, it is protected from anyone using a user's license information.”
The digital license lasts for
life of its issuance. It is not voluntary, however. When the physical license expires, motorists will have to renew their license with the state Office of Motor Vehicles and then purchase a new digital license.
The development is a further step in terms of the digital transformation of all-things driving related. With another example, digital license plates for cars are being tested in California and Arizona, which has previously been reported on Digital Journal: “California experiments with digital license plates
.” These license plates enable changeable messages to be controlled by the driver or remotely via fleet managers.