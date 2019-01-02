SK Telecom have achieved the world’s first
live television broadcasting over a commercial 5G network. This was a New Year’s countdown event held at Bosingak in real time via SK Telecom's commercial 5G live broadcasting solution ‘T Live Caster’.
SK Telecom broadcast South Korea’s largest New Year’s event, which consisted of a countdown and bell-ringing ceremony plus interviews at Bosingak, which is a large bell pavilion located in Jongro-gu, Seoul. The 5G broadcast lasted for around eleven minutes, streamed out live on the entertainment channel ‘XtvN,’ at 00:00 (Korean Standard Time) on January 1, 2019.
The trial was deemed successful, in terms of providing a stable transmission of high-quality video at a latency of less than one second even in an extremely congested environment. Going forwards, SK Telecom has plans to promote innovations in the media industry by further upgrading its ‘T Live Caster’ solution.
The 'T Live Caster’ went lie on December 1, 2018. The system enables live broadcasting of video taken by smartphones on various channels such as television and personal broadcasting via a 5G and Long Term Evolution (LTE) network. LTE is a 4G wireless communications standard developed by the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) that's designed to provide up to 10x the speeds of 3G networks for mobile devices.
READ MORE:Antenna assessment boosts 5G network capacity
The digital capturing of the Bosingak event was taken by smartphone cameras installed with the ‘T Live Caster’ app and connected to a 5G mobile routers. According to SK Telecom's Choi Nak-hoon: "With today’s successful live TV broadcasting over commercial 5G network, SK Telecom ushers in a new era of 5G-based media services. In this new era, individual creators will be able to provide high-quality live broadcast anytime, anywhere, via 5G smartphones."