By By Tim Sandle 35 mins ago in Technology New data compiled by iProov finds that a sizable number of U.S. citizens - 16 percent - have used a photograph of someone in order to access data and hence bypass a biometric system. For example, In relation to the latter point, the survey also found that 16 percent of people admit to using a photograph of someone else to access an account using facial recognition. Commenting on the findings for Digital Journal, iProov CEO and founder Andrew Bud offered some insights into why this is a bigger issue than just giving others access to data--and what should be move forward. According to Bud: “These survey results underscore the fact that passwords have simply outlived their utility. You wouldn’t have the same key to your house, your car and every building you ever need to go into. But it’s also not possible to remember different passwords for every single site you use." He notes how: "Americans are recycling and sharing passwords because they want a convenient way to access their accounts. Biometric authentication is the modern replacement for keys.” The data suggests that even some of the most tech-savvy U.S. citizens have poor online safety habits. Such data supports the view of some analysts as to why companies should move toward a passwordless system. The new survey , commissioned by iProov , discovered that almost half of U.S. citizens have shared their passwords and mobile devices with their partners (the survey found that 44 percent of respondents had done so). Although most U.S. citizens (92 percent) indicated that they care about online safety and data privacy, it remains that many are careless when it comes to their own data.For example, it was found that 59 percent of people recycle a few different passwords for all their online accounts; or they have just one 'universal password' for everything. It was also found that 34 percent of people have given their password to someone else do that person could access one of their accounts (like Netflix). A further finding was that half of the people polled (50 percent) said they have accessed someone else’s account using their password.In relation to the latter point, the survey also found that 16 percent of people admit to using a photograph of someone else to access an account using facial recognition.Commenting on the findings for Digital Journal, iProov CEO and founder Andrew Bud offered some insights into why this is a bigger issue than just giving others access to data--and what should be move forward.According to Bud: “These survey results underscore the fact that passwords have simply outlived their utility. You wouldn’t have the same key to your house, your car and every building you ever need to go into. But it’s also not possible to remember different passwords for every single site you use."He notes how: "Americans are recycling and sharing passwords because they want a convenient way to access their accounts. Biometric authentication is the modern replacement for keys.” More about Facial recognition, Biometrics, data analysis Facial recognition Biometrics data analysis