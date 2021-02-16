Email
Singapore's leading telco hit by cybersecurity incident

By Tim Sandle     52 mins ago in Technology
A major telecoms company has announced that a supply chain attack may have led to the compromise its customer data. The attack has impacted Singtel and a FTA (File Transfer Appliance) was compromised by unknown hackers.
In relation to Singtel’s cybersecurity breach, the Singapore telco issue has affected a file-sharing system developed by third-party vendor Accellion, which the Singapore telco has used internally and with external stakeholders. It is believed that the breach may have compromised customer data. Such attacks demonstrate the risks associated with running legacy software. The FTA impacted is thought to be over 20-years-old.
Singtel has issued a statement, indicating: "Our priority is to work directly with customers and stakeholders whose information may have been compromised to keep them supported and help them manage any risks."
Considering the issue for Digital Journal is Ryan Allphin, who is the Chief Product Officer at Zix.
Allphin sees the problem are connecting to old technologies, noting: "Unfortunately, it appears the third-party system Singtel was using is 20 years old and nearing the end of its lifecycle. This incident highlights the importance of adopting a modern, secure and regularly updated file sharing platform."
There is a reason for this legacy approach continuing, as Allphin observes: "Secure file sharing offerings are popular because they allow users to seamlessly and securely share large files right from the inbox, while also providing additional controls, such as forwarding restrictions, view time limitations, and the ability to recall documents already sent. However, this popular exchange of sensitive information also makes them a target for cybercriminals."
Yet measures can be taken, as Allphin advises: "Enterprises must ensure their secure file sharing solution can work together with other cybersecurity, compliance, and productivity services. This critical step allows security teams to produce a secure, modern workplace that prioritizes safeguarding customer and employee data and keeps businesses moving forward."
