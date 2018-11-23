Signs point to a possible Bitcoin price recovery bounce

CoinDesk analysis
Omkar Godpole has his usual daily analysis of Bitcoin price movement on CoinDesk today. It was last updated at 11:19 UTC November 23. Godepole notes that for the second time in four days, Bitcoin (BTC) has managed to defend a long term support level.
Bitcoin fell below $4,242, the Wednesday inside-day candle low, putting the bears back in control and BTC fell below the 200-week exponential average of $4,182 early today. But this may have been a bear trap as when the article went to press the price was back up to $4,330 on Bitstamp after an intraday low of $4,061 earlier in the day.
The long-term EMA had been breached first on Tuesday but the subsequent sell-off ended at the 14-month low of $4,048 and the price recovered to $4,500 on the Wednesday. This repeated failure to break through the long-term support shows the bears are running out of steam. A stronger corrective rally could happen within the near future.
Chart analysis
The 4-hour chart shows the relative strength index (RSI) has created a divergence with higher lows, a bullish sign. BTC could test the $4,635 which is the neckline of the double-bottom bullish reversal pattern. If BTC breaks above that it could open up the way to reach a target of $5,100.
The daily chart shows that the relative strength index (RSI) is staying below 30 for the ninth day in a row, showing that oversold conditions are still ongoing.
As the 5 and 10-day EMAs are at present at $4,546 and $4,933 respectively and are still declining any rally above the $5,000 level could find itself running out of steam about $5,000.
Godpole's outlook
Based on his analysis Godpole's view is:
"Repeated defense of the 200-week EMA likely indicates seller exhaustion. A break above $4,635 would confirm a double-bottom breakout on the 4-hour chart and could yield a stronger recovery rally to $5,100. A weekly close on Sunday (UTC time) below the 200-week EMA of $4,182 could prove costly, as the next major support is located directly at $3,100 (200-week simple moving average)."
Present situation
According to CoinDesk data, BTC was at $4,166 24 hours ago. It has gone as low as $4,119 since but has also been as high as $4,378. At 19:15 Central Standard Time it was at $4.346 around $180 dollars above its open or a more than 4.3 percent rise. However, there is still a long way to go to break above $4,635. Perhaps tomorrow the bulls will have more to cheer about. The present price of BTC can be found here.