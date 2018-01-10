Several firms withdraw applications for bitcoin-related ETFs

By By Ken Hanly 6 hours ago in Technology New York City - Several different firms who were seeking to list exchange-traded funds (ETFs) linked to bitcoin withdrew their filings after negative feedback from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Three firms withdraw applications for ETFs Three firms, Direxion Shares ETF Trust, Exchange Listed Funds Trust and ProShares Trust had all filed for permission to create ETFs in the past month. Even though none of the funds would have directly held bitcoins the SEC asked them to withdraw the applications until concerns of the SEC about the liquidity and valuation of bitcoins are resolved. The price movements of the ETF's would be driven by changes in prices in the two bitcoin futures markets that are now operating, the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) and the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). All three companies recently wrote letters to the SEC withdrawing their applications after feedback from the SEC. The letter from ProShares had similar language saying that the letter requesting withdrawal came from a request from the Staff according to Richard Morris, general counsel and secretary for ProShares. However, The SEC has released the CBOE proposals for public comment. However, the SEC has a long history of asking for withdrawals of proposals for bitcoin ETFs. A number of organisations withdrew ETF proposals last year at the request of the SEC. But at least 2 proposals were denied because no bitcoin future contracts were available at the time. Given now two exchanges trade bitcoin futures no doubt many felt that ETF's would now be allowed by the SEC Some analysts thought now there are bitcoin futures trading there would be ETFs ProShares is the tenth largest ETF provider with $29.5 million under its management within the $3.5 trillion industry. Direxion Asset Management had proposed a set of ETFs that would allow investors to capture multiples of the performance of bitrcoin futures. The four funds would deliver 1, 1,25, 1.5, and 2 times the return either higher or lower. One strategist called the proposal insane. The firm has almost $13 billion of assets under management. Futures contracts and ETFs have different regulators Bitcoin can be used to move money around the world quickly and relatively anonymously. There is no need for a central authority such as a bank or government to be involved in the transaction. This no doubt concerns authorities but is also one of the virtues of the system as far as some of its libertarian supporters are concerned. The volatility of bitcoin's price is seen as a problem by many. Over the last two years bitcoin has lost more than ten percent on a single day 26 different times. Some still expect that there will be bitcoin futures-based ETFs some time this year. 