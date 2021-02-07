Special By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Technology Some U.S. senators have sent a letter to the White House urging the Biden administration to use the National Defense Authorization Act and work with Congress to address the global semiconductor shortage in auto manufacturing Considering the matter for Digital Journa, is Barnett has been pondering on what has been driving the semiconductor shortage. He is also attempting to develop a strategy in terms of what the automotive sector and other industries can do to lower their risk of component shortages and build resilience into their products. Barnett explains what has been happening and why: “Semiconductor shortages are impacting a long list of car makers including Chrysler, Ford and Toyota. The semiconductor shortage is due to the fact that these same semiconductors used in cars are also employed in consumer electronics and enterprise computing." This situation is precarious because: "Businesses seldom have a buffer supply of semiconductors to address demand spikes; and it takes a long time to replenish the semiconductor supply." However, there is a short-term solution while the Biden Administration considers what to do next, says Barnett. He proposes: "But manufacturers in the automotive sector and any industry that uses semiconductors and electronic components can lower their risk from component shortages and build resilience into their products by using new forms of intelligence that provide visibility into the supply chain.” The reason for the warning being issued by the politicians is that the shortage “threatens our post-pandemic recovery.” This is in the context of semiconductor shortages impacting a long list of car makers including Chrysler, Ford and Toyota. In some cases , automakers around the world are shutting assembly lines because of problems in the delivery of semiconductors. The senators write : "All sectors of the economy need access to semiconductor chips, however we ask that the auto industry be recognized as the significant semiconductor consumer it is in any engagement."Considering the matter for Digital Journa, is Supplyframe's CMO Richard Barnett, who is a veteran semiconductor supply chain expert.Barnett has been pondering on what has been driving the semiconductor shortage. He is also attempting to develop a strategy in terms of what the automotive sector and other industries can do to lower their risk of component shortages and build resilience into their products.Barnett explains what has been happening and why: “Semiconductor shortages are impacting a long list of car makers including Chrysler, Ford and Toyota. The semiconductor shortage is due to the fact that these same semiconductors used in cars are also employed in consumer electronics and enterprise computing."This situation is precarious because: "Businesses seldom have a buffer supply of semiconductors to address demand spikes; and it takes a long time to replenish the semiconductor supply."However, there is a short-term solution while the Biden Administration considers what to do next, says Barnett. He proposes: "But manufacturers in the automotive sector and any industry that uses semiconductors and electronic components can lower their risk from component shortages and build resilience into their products by using new forms of intelligence that provide visibility into the supply chain.” More about Automobile, Cars, Traffic, Driving, Semiconductors More news from Automobile Cars Traffic Driving Semiconductors