Self-driving cars may be years in the future

By By Ken Hanly 6 hours ago in Technology Las Vegas - At the recent Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas there were many announcements about self-driving cars. However, even if you wanted to buy a self-driving (autonomous) vehicle you could not. Selling a concept rather than a market-ready car All throughout last year car companies spent billions on research and development (R & D) on autonomous cars and then millions marketing the result of that research at the CES this week. As yet there is no product to sell or even any indication that everyone is just waiting to buy one. You can buy today cars that have some basic autonomous driving software in cars by Tesla and Mercedes-Benz. Other autonomous vehicles such as tractors are further advanced. Companies tout their technological advances Ford was among those making announcements about advancements in its autonomous driving technology. GM revealed a self-driving car with no steering wheel or floor pedals. Aurora announced that it will support the programs of Volkswagen and Hyundai to develop an autonomous car. Toyota touted its improved Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) abilities. LIDAR is used to measure the distance of a vehicle from an object and is key to ensuring that the autonomous vehicle does not collide with objects. Autonomous vehicles may start with pizzas and senior citizens There is competition among car producers over pizza delivery using autonomous vehicles. Toyota calls its delivery vehicles Ford Motor Company had already announced they would be joining with Dominos. So among the first autonomous delivery vehicles you see on the road may be delivering your pizza. Tests are now being made of autonomous vehicles in fenced areas. Voyage has carried out tests in a Florida retirement community. Driverless vehicles could be transporting seniors soon. Ford's cars and the smart city Ford stressed that it intended to develop open source rather than proprietary code for the industry even describing itself as a public partner rather than just a big corporation seeking profit. Ford shareholders may be more concerned that the company continue to make profits on the F150 pickup rather than creating a future smart city. Making sure that a company does too little too late Autonomous vehicles do appear to be a feature of the future, so no doubt many auto makers want to ensure that they are poised to be ready for the market when it does arrive. If they do not, they may find themselves left behind and their profits will dwindle. Companies such as Tesla or Google may see them in their rear view mirrors so to speak. Will people accept the new technology? Autonomous cars could be a boon for those with special needs. Perhaps autonomous vans or small buses could serve to transport senior citizens or those with physical disabilities that do not allow them to drive. Surveys show that most people are wary of sharing the road with fully autonomous vehicles. Many fear that a road filled with a mixture of autonomous and regular vehicles may pose dangers. In a recent poll 31 percent said that they would be very concerned about sharing a road with a driverless car and another 33 percent said they would be somewhat concerned. The poll was by Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety. Companies want to convince the public that autonomous vehicles are safe. Perhaps the safe arrival of pizza from Pizza Hut or Domino's in a driverless delivery vehicle will help quell fears. 2018 may see another sales slump for automakers The automakers will need to ensure that they sell enough of existing models to fund the expensive research necessary to compete in the future autonomous market. 