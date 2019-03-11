By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Technology On Monday, Dauntless, Inc., a Seattle-area software developer providing point-of-sale and tracking software to the cannabis industry, has acquired pot sales software company Soro. The great thing about this technology is that it can be applied to virtually any industry where traceability and monitoring is needed, including orders, deliveries, and customer relationship data. Seattle firms merge to create cannabis tech firm https://t.co/yxfo3UHq8Z — Dauntless Inc. (@DauntlessDDA) March 11, 2019 Tindall said the combined companies aim to create an all-encompassing platform serving growers, packagers, and retailers across the U.S. “The vision is to build an entire ecosystem around what it means to be a cannabis business,” Tindall said, reports The combined company plans to pursue between $5 million and $10 million in a Series A funding round, Musser said, capitalizing on a growing industry in need of customized software solutions. Employee Jason Gagne trims cannabis plants at Up's factory in Lincoln, Ontario Lars Hagberg, AFP/File Why seed-to-sale technology is useful The cannabis industry has grown by leaps and bounds in the U.S. and Canada, and like other regulated products, such as alcohol, laws have been passed and regulatory systems have been enacted to guide and monitor the new industry. When a consumer buys a marijuana product, they may not realize the Actually, the cannabis seed-to-sale tracking system is similar to systems used to track food products, including meat, poultry, and seafood, as well as other agricultural products, and it is for the protection of the consumer, as well as holding back the black market. Seattle-based Dauntless was co-founded by CEO Clark Musser in 2013, along with former Microsoft employees with a common interest and purpose in developing a customizable enterprise level traceability system and offer it at an affordable price. Using RFID and NFC as the foundation, they developed an end-to-end traceability service (TapNTrace).The great thing about this technology is that it can be applied to virtually any industry where traceability and monitoring is needed, including orders, deliveries, and customer relationship data. Seattle-based Soro, founded by Seattle native Jerry Tindall, has developed a cloud software suite that manages "Sales & Fulfillment, Inventory Management, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Seed-to-Sale Traceability, and business-aware analytics" in an easy-to-run suite for cannabis growers and processors.Tindall said the combined companies aim to create an all-encompassing platform serving growers, packagers, and retailers across the U.S.“The vision is to build an entire ecosystem around what it means to be a cannabis business,” Tindall said, reports Geek Wire. “By putting our software together we now have a full stack, a fully integrated offering, and that doesn’t really exist yet — not from the grower all the way to the retail plant sale … there isn’t anyone who is doing the end-to-end product suite at this point.”The combined company plans to pursue between $5 million and $10 million in a Series A funding round, Musser said, capitalizing on a growing industry in need of customized software solutions.The cannabis industry has grown by leaps and bounds in the U.S. and Canada, and like other regulated products, such as alcohol, laws have been passed and regulatory systems have been enacted to guide and monitor the new industry.When a consumer buys a marijuana product, they may not realize the behind-the-scenes compliance and reporting requirements that go into their purchase. With the cannabis industry, regulation has evolved into a strict seed-to-sale tracking system that allows state regulators to track legal marijuana products through every phase of the supply system.Actually, the cannabis seed-to-sale tracking system is similar to systems used to track food products, including meat, poultry, and seafood, as well as other agricultural products, and it is for the protection of the consumer, as well as holding back the black market. More about seedtosale, Software, Marijuana, tracking software, Analytics seedtosale Software Marijuana tracking software Analytics Technology