By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Technology Washington - Last Wednesday, Jim Acosta, a reporter for CNN had a heated exchange with President Trump over immigration during a press conference. During the exchange a female Trump aide tried to get the microphone from Acosta. The differing narratives The White House and others differ about what the video shows. However, what one sees may depend upon which video you look at, The video posted with the White House press conference came from Tom Watson of Infowars but he in turn had it from other sources. He said he did not doctor the video. The original video from CNN does not actually show Acosta placing his hands on the aide as the White House claims but just that their arms touched when the aide reached across his body to seize the microphone according to an article in Was the footage doctored? Watson of Infowars says he did not doctor the clip. He told Charlie Warzel of Buzzfeed that he had simply zoomed in on section of the footage but did not change it otherwise. Could it be that doing this and changing the frame rate of the video could make it appear as if Acosta were the aggressor? The issue is not simple as Frames are often lost when converting videos to gifs. Also the process can sometimes distort the image. Several analysts however claim the footage was altered. Journalist Shane Raymond, a journalist at the social media intelligence company Storyful did a frame-by frame analysis and found that the footage was altered so that certain frames were repeated. Paris Martineau also did a frame by frame analysis and also concluded that the incident had been made more dramatic by repeating a frame three times. Whatever the change in the video, Warzel worried that this was the beginning of a dystopia where everyone chose their own reality based on a doctored video of their choice. Both actually seem relatively restrained given that they were both trying to keep control of the mike. The White House IMHO was making a mountain out of a molehill and to do so they had to use an altered video that made Acosta look more aggressive than he actually was. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com